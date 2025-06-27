HTC launched Vive Pro 2 in 2021, and it’s been the company’s flagship PC VR headset ever since. Now, for a limited time, Vive Pro 2 is cheaper than ever.

HTC’s Summer of Gaming Sale has already kicked off, going from now until June 30th. There are a few choice deals to nab if you’re in the market for an admittedly very capable, albeit last-gen PC VR headset, including both a Vive Pro 2 hardware bundle and the headset alone.

Vive Pro 2 Full Kit ( $1,199 – $799.99 ): includes headset + SteamVR 2.0 Base Station + SteamVR 2.0 Vive wand controllers

– ): includes headset + SteamVR 2.0 Base Station + SteamVR 2.0 Vive wand controllers Vive Pro 2 Headset ( $699 – $499.99): only includes Vive Pro 2 headset (no base stations or controllers)

Both come with two months of Viveport Infinity, the company’s game subscription service that lets you freely download and play from a library over 1,000 VR titles.

Vive Pro 2 Specs Resolution 2,448 × 2,448 (6.0MP) per-eye, LCD (2x) Refresh Rate 90Hz, 120Hz Lenses Dual-element Fresnel Field-of-view 120° horizontal Optical Adjustments IPD, eye-relief IPD Adjustment Range 57–72mm Connectors USB 3.0, DisplayPort 1.2 Cable Length 5m (breakout box) Tracking SteamVR Tracking 1.0 or 2.0 (external beacons) Controllers Vive wand controllers, rechargeable battery Audio On-ear headphones, USB-C audio output Microphone Dual microphone Pass-through Cameras Yes

Granted, it’s definitely an aging device, owing to its thicker Fresnel lenses and bulkier profile—a far cry from recent PC VR entries like Bigscreen Beyond 2 ($1,019), which promises a slightly higher resolution at a dramatically lower overall size and weight.

Still, at $200 cheaper than Beyond 2, and including SteamVR 2.0 base stations, controllers, and deluxe audio strap in the box, $800 isn’t a terrible deal. You just need a capable VR-ready PC to drive it—click here to find out if your PC is up to the task.

What’s more, HTC is also offering up some new bundled pricing for its more recent Vive Focus Vision, released in late 2024. Focus Vision is capable of native standalone virtual and mixed reality, as well as PC VR wireless streaming and cabled DisplayPort tethering.

From now until June 30th, you can get two specific Vive Focus Vision bundles, both of which toss a few games your way:

Vive Focus Vision – PC VR Kit ( $1,149 ): includes headset and controllers + Wired Streaming Kit (DisplayPort compatible) + Metro Awakening, Arizona Sunshine 2 and 3 bonus titles

): includes headset and controllers + Wired Streaming Kit (DisplayPort compatible) + Metro Awakening, Arizona Sunshine 2 and 3 bonus titles VIVE Focus Vision ($1,049): includes headset and controllers + Metro Awakening, Arizona Sunshine 2 and 3 bonus titles

You might have noticed Vive Focus Vision is actually more expensive now than when it launched last year at $1,000. This is due to ongoing US tariffs levied on China-based products, prompting HTC to offer Focus Vision at the original launch price up until May 31st, later bumping it up by $49 to cover increased tariffs.

Notably, the company’s Europe and UK stores have a few headset and accessory bundles currently on sale too, good from now until June 30th: