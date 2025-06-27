HTC launched Vive Pro 2 in 2021, and it’s been the company’s flagship PC VR headset ever since. Now, for a limited time, Vive Pro 2 is cheaper than ever.

HTC’s Summer of Gaming Sale has already kicked off, going from now until June 30th. There are a few choice deals to nab if you’re in the market for an admittedly very capable, albeit last-gen PC VR headset, including both a Vive Pro 2 hardware bundle and the headset alone.

  • Vive Pro 2 Full Kit ($1,199 – $799.99): includes headset + SteamVR 2.0 Base Station + SteamVR 2.0 Vive wand controllers
  • Vive Pro 2 Headset ($699$499.99): only includes Vive Pro 2 headset (no base stations or controllers)

Both come with two months of Viveport Infinity, the company’s game subscription service that lets you freely download and play from a library over 1,000 VR titles.

Vive Pro 2 Specs
Resolution 2,448 × 2,448 (6.0MP) per-eye, LCD (2x)
Refresh Rate 90Hz, 120Hz
Lenses Dual-element Fresnel
Field-of-view 120° horizontal
Optical Adjustments IPD, eye-relief
IPD Adjustment Range 57–72mm
Connectors USB 3.0, DisplayPort 1.2
Cable Length 5m (breakout box)
Tracking SteamVR Tracking 1.0 or 2.0 (external beacons)
Controllers Vive wand controllers, rechargeable battery
Audio On-ear headphones, USB-C audio output
Microphone Dual microphone
Pass-through Cameras Yes

Granted, it’s definitely an aging device, owing to its thicker Fresnel lenses and bulkier profile—a far cry from recent PC VR entries like Bigscreen Beyond 2 ($1,019), which promises a slightly higher resolution at a dramatically lower overall size and weight.

Still, at $200 cheaper than Beyond 2, and including SteamVR 2.0 base stations, controllers, and deluxe audio strap in the box, $800 isn’t a terrible deal. You just need a capable VR-ready PC to drive it—click here to find out if your PC is up to the task.

What’s more, HTC is also offering up some new bundled pricing for its more recent Vive Focus Vision, released in late 2024. Focus Vision is capable of native standalone virtual and mixed reality, as well as PC VR wireless streaming and cabled DisplayPort tethering.

From now until June 30th, you can get two specific Vive Focus Vision bundles, both of which toss a few games your way:

  •  Vive Focus Vision – PC VR Kit ($1,149): includes headset and controllers + Wired Streaming Kit (DisplayPort compatible) + Metro Awakening, Arizona Sunshine 2 and 3 bonus titles
  • VIVE Focus Vision ($1,049): includes headset and controllers + Metro Awakening, Arizona Sunshine 2 and 3 bonus titles

You might have noticed Vive Focus Vision is actually more expensive now than when it launched last year at $1,000. This is due to ongoing US tariffs levied on China-based products, prompting HTC to offer Focus Vision at the original launch price up until May 31st, later bumping it up by $49 to cover increased tariffs.

Notably, the company’s Europe and UK stores have a few headset and accessory bundles currently on sale too, good from now until June 30th:

  • Vive Pro 2 Full Kit (€839/£699): includes headset + SteamVR 2.0 Base Station + SteamVR 2.0 Vive wand controllers
  • Vive Pro 2 Headset (469/£449): only includes Vive Pro 2 headset (no base stations or controllers)
  • Vive XR Elite (€829/£699): includes headset + controllers + Arcaxer, Yuki and Green Hell VR
  • Vive XR Elite + Vive Ultimate Tracker 3+1 Kit (€1,418/£1,198): includes headset + 3 Vive Ultimate Trackers + Vive Wireless Dongle
  • Vive Ultimate Tracker 3+1 Kit (€589/£499): 3 Vive Ultimate Trackers + Vive Wireless Dongle
  • Vive Tracker 3.0 (€114/£99): 1 Vive Tracker 3.0
  • SteamVR Base Station 2.0 (€175/£149): 2 SteamVR Base Station 2.0
  • SteamVR Base Station 1.0 (€99/£79): 2 SteamVR Base Station 1.0
  • Controller 1.0 (€89/£69): 2 Vive wand-style controllers 1.0
  • XRC

    Big fan of Vive Pre and Vive Pro, but VP2 was just an odd headset.

    Shoehorning Focus 3 optical stack into the old VP1 body (cost cutting measure) changed the ergonomics in a really unfavorable way.

    Thin face cushions helped, but couldn't tilt the headset without hitting rotation stops, and the awful fresnel lenses crippled otherwise decent display panels.

    Thankfully returned to Amazon within a week and got a refund. Definitely one to try first, or purchase from a retailer with a good return policy.

    • Mike

      I'm shocked they're still selling this piece of junk, and people presumably are still buying it (and not returning it).

      It has completely unacceptably-low binocular overlap. Worst of any headset, by a lot. Can't converge the two images properly – constantly see the outer edge of one lens superimposed in the center of the view.