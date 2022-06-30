HTC is putting its flagship PC VR headset Vive Pro 2 on sale for a limited time, bringing the full kit to $1,299 and headset to $749.

The US and Canada-only deal is already available today, running until July 2nd.

Launched in mid-2021, the Vive Pro 2 Full Kit regularly sell for $1,399. It includes everything you need to jump into high-quality VR, including the Vive Pro 2 headset, two SteamVR 2.0 basestations, two wand-style controllers, and all of the cables and AC wallwarts you’ll need to run everything.

The Vive Pro 2 Headset has only been discounted by $50, as it’s regularly priced at $800. This deal should only appeal to users who already have SteamVR basestations (either 1.0 or 2.0) and controllers, since you need those things to play room-scale VR games. Oh, and an adequate computer too. Use this tool to see if your rig is VR-ready.

We didn’t dislike Vive Pro 2: in our deep-dive review we noted the headset offered good performance, although it probably didn’t warrant a class-leading price and “Pro” branding when compared to others. As Road to VR’s Ben Lang put it, Vive Pro 2 “doesn’t have a field-of-view that’s as large or larger than Index, nor does it have as great or greater clarity than Reverb G2.”

What it does offer is high resolution displays with no visible screen-door effect, or other artifacts like mura and chromatic aberration. It boasts good quality built-in headphones and an ergonomic strap that is nearly identical to the Vive Pro, so, good enough for long VR sessions for most.

Although we still think the best overall PC VR headset is Index, we suggest you give our review a full read-through to decide for yourself.

Some oft overlooked icing on the cake: either purchase comes with a two-month free trial of Viveport Infinity, which lets you download a ton of great PC VR games for a monthly subscription. You can’t keep the games when the subscription period ends, but you can get through a ton of new and classic titles in that time that you’d otherwise have to buy.

Check out the specs below: