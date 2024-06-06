HTC Vive announced it’s offering a new hardware bundle for its Vive XR Elite headset that brings some handy new accessories to users for free, which are designed to enhance the headset’s ergonomics and increase user comfort.

Called the Vive XR Elite Deluxe Pack, the bundle includes four new accessories, which are also being offered for free to new and existing owners of the headset.

The accessory pack includes an improved Vive Face Gasket, a mixed reality Face Gasket for better peripheral vision and ventilation, a Deluxe Strap for better weight distribution, and Temple Clips for a more secure connection to the battery mount.

HTC is offering these free accessories from now until July 3rd, 2024, which you can nab as an existing owner by following this link, where you’ll be prompted to register your Vive XR Elite’s serial numbers.

Released in February 2023, Vive XR Elite is the company’s flagship standalone XR headset, which supports both native Viveport content and PC VR content via SteamVR.

Priced at $1,000, new customers who order by June 30th, 2024 will also get $100 off content in addition to five VR games, which include The Break-In, Hubris, Primal Hunt, Sushi Ben, and Unplugged VR. You can grab the deal over at HTC Vive’s website.

To learn more about Vive XR Elite, check out our initial hands-on, which dives deeper into some of the ergonomic woes HTC is likely looking to fix with this new accessory pack.