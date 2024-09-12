Hit Physics Platformer ‘Human Fall Flat’ is Coming Soon to VR Headsets, Trailer Here

By
Scott Hayden
-
6

Curve Games and No Brakes Games, makers of indie hit Human Fall Flat (2016), today announced an entirely new version of the game targeted at all major VR headsets.

Called Human Fall Flat VR, the puzzle-filled platformer sends you wobbling through whimsical dreamscapes, letting you control your wibbly arms, where you can leap, climb, and swing around by using your VR controllers.

The game is slated to arrive “soon” on Quest 2/3/Pro, PSVR 2 and SteamVR headsets, bringing with it all the levels from the game’s original release, along with a wide selection of Extra Dreams created by some of the most talented community creators, the studio says, noting that it will feature an “intuitive 3rd-person view specially designed for VR headsets.”

SEE ALSO
VisionOS Update to Bring Ultra-wide Screen & Higher Resolution to Mac Virtual Display

Like the original, there will be both solo and online multiplayer, letting you team up with three other friends to navigate the game’s tricky traps and mind-bending physics puzzles.

While there’s no release date on the books yet, and store pages for Meta and PSVR 2 are still coming, Human Fall Flat VR is available to wishlist on Steam, priced at $13/£10/€13.

This article may contain affiliate links. If you click an affiliate link and buy a product we may receive a small commission which helps support the publication. See here for more information.


Scott Hayden
Well before the first modern XR products hit the market, Scott recognized the potential of the technology and set out to understand and document its growth. He has been professionally reporting on the space for nearly a decade as Editor at Road to VR, authoring more than 4,000 articles on the topic. Scott brings that seasoned insight to his reporting from major industry events across the globe.
  • VRDeveloper

    Very cool ✌️

  • I'll take a peek when it comes out ….
    [ ]^ )

  • Shad Daffucup

    another fall guys wannabe, this time with pointless arm shaking.

    • ViRGiN

      no horror VR could come close to the horror of your everyday life

      • Shad Daffucup

        No, that’s your life. You awake in a haze of depression that carries over you like charlie brown’s raincloud and drag yourself into your tiny council house’s kitchen, where five slices of pizza are lost into the gaping void that screams from within. Next you slump down into the ten-year-old buttock dent of your couch cushion and flip on that TV you’re so proud of. Whacking your tiny meat to Good Morning Lorraine kills an hour, two tops; but the day is still all ahead of you, and you quake in dread at the prospect of it.
        It’s like the hideous arm of the clock is stuck. Just like you are stuck, aren’t you ViRGiN? Stuck in a bad situation you can never escape. You’ve tried to run away inside your goggles, but they aren’t high enough resolution to dispel your disbelief, and the painful reality of your existence comes leaking up into your eyes. So you pull the strap harder, gasping and weeping… hoping the recognition goes away for another few priceless minutes.
        But it’s not enough. It’s never enough. At last, that bitch truth will yank you back out into the real world, your real body, your real pitiful life. And there you’ll weep for another useless day, wishing you were someone else.

        • johnyjazz

          Harsh but very funny!