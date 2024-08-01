Roguelite shooter COMPOUND is finally coming to PSVR 2, bringing its retro pixel art style and arsenal of fun weapons to the platform starting this month.

Originally hoping to launch on PSVR 2 sometime in early 2024, Compound has done a bit of a back and forth with Sony’s quality assurance (QA) over the past few months, resulting in what notdead games described back in June as “an obscene number of dramas and delays.”

Now the studio, which has taken on an additional programmer to port to PSVR 2, says Compound is coming to the platform on August 13th.

Originally created by one-man indie developer Bevan “NotDead” McKechnie, Compound has celebrated its fair share of success since it initially launched in early access on SteamVR headsets in 2018, later arriving on Quest headsets in 2022.

At the time of this writing, Compound sits at the 6th best-rated VR game according to Steam and the 9th best-rated according to Steam250. On Quest, it sports a nearly five-star user rating.

If you want to know more about Compound, check out our full review of the SteamVR version. In it, we highlighted Compound’s overt love for the classics while taking on the single-player shooter genre with its own pixel art flair. Its focus on slowing down the action by making default gun handling a very deliberate experience felt clever, making the drip of progressive weapon unlocks really feel well-earned. We liked it so much, we gave it a resounding [9/10].

While you wait for the big day, you can also wishlist Compound on PSVR 2 here ahead of its August 13th release.