Indie XR studio The Binary Mill announced its space-faring mining adventure Into Black (2024) is finally making its way to PSVR 2, bringing its Deep Rock Galactic-style action out of Quest exclusivity soon.

Initially launched on Quest back in October, the single and four-player co-op game is all about scavenging resources, upgrading tools, and repairing your ship. Along its 20+ levels, spanning multiple unique biomes, you’ll battle against all manner of foe as you gather enough parts to blast off from the dangerous alien world.

In addition to the campaign, the PSVR 2 version is also launching with the ‘Singularity’ PvPvE mode, where you face off against up to 11 other players an online competitive mode.

“Forge uneasy alliances as you navigate an ever-shrinking maze. Gather as much loot as you can, but get too greedy and you may not make it out at all,” the studio says, describing its ‘Singularity’ mode.

1 of 2

Notably, Into Black is also being overhauled for PSVR 2, including remastered environments, enhanced lighting effects such as dynamic lighting and shadows, HDR and eye-tracked foveated rendering, and more advanced haptics thanks to PS Sense’s adaptive triggers and PSVR 2’s headset rumble feature.

There’s no word yet whether this will include cross-play with Quest, although we’ve reached out to the studio for more information.

We’re also still waiting on a proper trailer to show off the game’s full PSVR 2 enhancements, although the studio did throw out a few images (above) and two gifs (combined below) to showcase what PSVR 2 players can expect.

There’s no release date yet, although The Binary Mill says we can expect it “soon”. In the meantime, you can wishlist Into Black over on the PlayStation Store for PSVR 2.