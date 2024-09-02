‘Into Black’ Showcases More ‘Deep Rock Galactic’ Vibes in New Trailer, Coming to Quest in October

Into Black, an upcoming co-op action adventure for Quest, showcased more of its Deep Rock Galactic-inspired gameplay in a new trailer, which also announced the opening of pre-orders.

Developed by The Binary Mill, the VR studio behind Resist, RUSH, Mini Motor Racing X and Gun Club VR, Into Black takes you to deep space for some familiar scrounging, mining and heavy exploration. Here’s how the studio describes it:

A lone wanderer on the edge of space, a mystery as old as the universe itself, and one little robot who just wants to make the tea. Into Black is a First-Person action adventure that takes you into the depths of a mysterious alien planet. Explore the endless darkness, mine valuable resources, and fight off alien beasts as you try to repair your ship and escape.

The game is launching with 20+ levels when it arrives in October, letting you gather resources and upgrade tools, the studio says. This includes multiple unique biomes, such as magma chambers, sunken caves, labyrinthine tunnels, alien nests, and more.

Check out the announcement trailer from last month to see more:

While you can play in both single player and co-op mode, Into Black is also set to feature a PvPvE mode, where you’ll be able to face off against up to 11 other players, forcing you to navigate “an ever-shrinking maze” that requires you to gather as much loot as you can.

Into Black is now available for pre-order, priced at $20, or 20% off its launch price of $25. In Europe, you can apparently nab it for a lot cheaper, with pre-order pricing at €12 instead of €15.

While the developer say it was designed to “leverage the power of Quest 3,” it also supports Quest 2 and Quest Pro.