Rob Yescombe, co-creator of immersive VR mystery game The Invisible Hours (2017), recently regained the rights to the game, which he says could led to a remaster across modern VR headsets, as well as TV and film.

As confirmed by Hollywood Reporter, Yescombe is currently looking for partners for a potential film or TV adaptation of The Invisible Hours—probably one of the most unique takes on the VR mystery genre.

Seemingly inspired by Agatha Christie classics and the board game Clue, The Invisible Hours lets you observe unnoticed as you try to piece together a mysterious murder that takes place in a massive mansion on a remote island.

You’re not a player character as such, but rather an impartial viewer who can rewind and fast-forward time, effectively letting you trail the game’s seven suspects, and unravel the thread of who killed world-renowned engineer and physicist Nikola Tesla.

Initially launched in 2017 across PC VR headsets and the original PSVR to critical acclaim, developer Tequila Works announced in 2020 it was aiming to bring the game to Quest. Unfortunately, the studio was later shuttered in late 2024 before it could port the game.

Now, as owner of the game’s IP, Yescombe says The Invisible Hours is a “prime candidate to remaster for a new generation.”

“I adored making The Invisible Hours. Truly, the best creative experience of my life. Fans still reach out to me, even after all this time — they love it as much as I do,” Yescombe says in a statement obtained by Hollywood Reporter. “The VR hardware market has grown massively since 2017 — multiple millions of units — making The Invisible Hours a prime candidate to remaster for a new generation.”

Following the release of The Invisible Hours, Yescombe has been credited as a writer for a number of games, including Pocket Money Games’ The Twilight Zone VR (2022), Arizona Sunshine 2 (2023) from Vertigo Games, and recently released flatscreen title The Precinct (2025) from Fallen Tree Games.

Yescombe is also credited for writing Mikael Håfström’s Netflix action film Outside the Wire (2021), Paul Feig’s action comedy Jackpot! (2024), and has worked on a number of franchises, including Alien, Blade Runner, Family Guy, and The Twilight Zone.