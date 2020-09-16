Revealed today at Facebook 2020, Jurassic World Aftermath is set to bring a pretty familiar game of hide-and-seek to Oculus Quest soon. Instead of Alien Isolation’s ruthless Xenomorph though, you’ll be pitted against pack of intelligent Velociraptors.

Here’s the description from the developers:

Crash-landed on Isla Nublar two years after the fall of Jurassic World, your mission to recover valuable information goes disastrously wrong when you find yourself trapped in an abandoned research facility. Your only hope of escape is to recover the confidential research for your employers on the mainland as quickly as possible, all while being hunted by deadly Velociraptors unwittingly set loose during the island’s evacuation. To survive in this adventure, you’ll need to explore the research facility, solve puzzles, and find ways to distract and hide from the ferocious Velociraptors that stalk your every move.

The game is said to include “action-packed dinosaur encounters” that require quick-thinking, skill, and “a little bit of luck to survive.” There will also be tools and devices to solve puzzles, which will hopefully offer some respite from the manhunt.

Jurassic Worlds Aftermath is being developed by Universal Games and Digital Platforms Team in partnership with Coatsink Games.

Coatsink has had their hands in VR since the early days, having created the Esper series, Shadow Point (2019), and Augmented Empire (2017). Most recently the studio helped bring tactical team shooter Onward (2020) to Quest.

The single-player survival game is slated to release “soon,” the developers say. We’ll be keeping our eyes peeled for a trailer, which we’ll hopefully seen soon enough.