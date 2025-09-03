Independent supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo released a report claiming that Apple is gearing up to launch a cheaper and lighter version of Vision Pro in 2027, which is expected to be called ‘Vision Air’.

Ostensibly leaked from supply chain sources, Kuo claims Vision Air is estimated to be “over 40% lighter and more than 50% cheaper” than Vision Pro, which weighs in at around 600g, and is priced at $3,500.

Notably, that weight figure doesn’t take into account the external battery pack, which weighs 350g. Provided Kuo is only quoting that ~600g on-head weight of Vision Pro itself, this would put the rumored Vision Air at less than 400g, and priced at less than $1,750.

At least by Kuo’s description of the headset’s weight, it’s also sounds like Vision Air is sticking with the external battery; the inclusion of an internal battery, like that found in Quest 3 and Quest 3S (both around 515g), would make it difficult to reach that sub-400g weight.

One of the biggest features likely to be on the chopping block for a cheaper and lighter Vision Pro is undoubtedly the headset’s glass-covered EyeSight front display, which provides a sort of virtualized representation of the user’s eyes.

Vision Pro is also made with out of premium materials, such as aluminum and magnesium, which could be lightened by replacing them with plastic. That may be a bridge too far though, as it could sacrifice Apple’s premium design aesthetic.

According to the report, it also appears the Cupertino tech giant is hoping to make a bigger splash with Vision Pro’s lighter and cheaper follow-up—not to be confused the with reported M5 hardware refresh of Vision Pro expected to arrive sometime later this year.

Kuo maintains Apple is internally targeting anticipated shipments of Vision Air to reach one million units in 2027. While Apple hasn’t released Vision Pro sales data any time following the device’s initial launch in February 2024, an October 2024 report from The Information claimed Apple was eyeing a sales target of 420,000 units for its first year.

Additionally, Kuo maintains General Interface Solution (GIS), the Taiwan-based company involved in the lamination process of Vision Pro’s pancake lenses, will broaden its role to become the exclusive supplier of pancake lenses.