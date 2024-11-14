Little Cities (2022), the pint-sized VR city manager, is getting a new version for Apple Vision Pro that’s all about mixed reality gameplay.

Called Little Cities: Diorama, the game will launch for Vision Pro through Apple Arcade on December 5th.

It also just so happens to be the game’s first foray into mixed reality, as the version available on Quest and PSVR 2 focus entirely on virtual environments.

Check out the trailer below, courtesy MIXED.

Thankfully, Little Cities works very well with hand-tracking input, as it includes gesture controls and bespoke bubble popping UI so users can easily place roads, construct houses, and build landmarks in their bustling little towns.

The new mixed reality version of the game was a collaboration between original developer Purple Yonder and nDreams’ studio Near Light.

