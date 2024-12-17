Although Android XR isn’t properly open-source for the time being, Google hopes the OS will run on multiple partner headsets. While Samsung is said to be the first to launch an Android XR headset, Sony, Lynx, and XREAL are also planning to use the operating system.

Meta announced earlier this year that it intends to open its Quest’s Horizon OS operating system to third-parties, but now Android XR presents another choice for headset makers.

According to Google, Sony, Lynx, and XREAL are on board with Android XR.

Sony SRH-S1 MR headset | Image courtesy Sony

For Sony’s part, its SRH-S1 enterprise-focused MR headset is very likely the first target for Android XR. When we went hands-on with the headset earlier this year, the company was tight-lipped about whether it was building its own platform and where users could source content from. Android XR makes a lot more sense for the company than trying to build out its own XR OS and platform.

As for Sony’s current and future PSVR headsets, we expect they’ll continue to be tied directly to the PlayStation OS rather than switch to Android XR.

Lynx R-1 MR headset | Image courtesy Lynx

Lynx R-1 is a long-in-development MR headset that has struggled to make it fully to market. Part of that struggle, naturally, is building out a software stack that does everything an XR headset needs to do.

Lynx founder Stan Larroque tells Road to VR the R-1 won’t adopt Android XR, but future headsets from the company will. Making this move could well put the company in a better position for the future, by reducing software development costs and giving its headsets access to a larger ecosystem of apps and content.

XREAL Air 2 Ultra AR Glasses | Image courtesy XREAL

As for XREAL—a company building AR glasses primarily made to provide a large floating screen that projects content from other devices—it’s not clear yet exactly how they will use Android XR. But a good bet is that it will be the basis for future devices from the company.

While both Meta and Google are open to allowing their XR OS to work on third-party headsets, they’re still the gatekeepers. Neither Horizon OS nor Android XR are actually ‘open’ at this point. Only hand-picked partners can build on either OS.

But now that both operating systems are in play, there’s increased pressure for both to strive to be the ‘more open’ of the two. That pressure could quickly lead one or both companies to make their XR OS properly open for anyone to use.

  • Dragon Marble

    Access to flat apps makes sense for XReal. But anything that has controllers and is intended to play games might have been better off with Horizon.

  • saji8k

    Nice article. But I think the first sentence should read "Although Android XR is not open source,…" instead of "Although Android XR isn’t properly open-source for the time being,…". Google has made their decision, as of right now, Android XR is not open source.

    They have not announced they will make it open source in the future. They have said they are thinking about it, but they shouldn't be given a pass just because of they are thinking about it.

    I am sure Meta is also thinking about or had thoughts about open sourcing Horizon OS as well. I could say "Horizon OS isn't properly open-source for the time being" which is also just as true.

  • Nevets

    As for XREAL—a company building AR glasses primarily made to provide a large floating screen that projects content from other devices—it’s not clear yet exactly how they will use Android XR. But a good bet is that it will be the basis for future devices from the company

    No shit, Sherlock!