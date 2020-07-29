InXile Entertainment, the studio behind The Mage’s Tale (2018) and The Bard’s Tale series, today announced Frostpoint VR: Proving Grounds, a team-based shooter for PC VR which takes place in a mysterious frozen wasteland.

Frostpoint VR is set in a dilapidated military training base in Antarctica where “strange biomechanical creatures now roam,” the studio says.

The game, which will be published by Thirdverse, the successor to Japan-based company Yomuneco, is said to include over a dozen weapons which not only help you fight off the opposing team of players, but also the so-called ‘Reclaimers’, which seem to spawn from the ground.

Check out the announce trailer below:

The studio appears to be honing in on a level of realism—at least with its guns—as you can “realistically hold each with one or two hands, and load, rack, fire, and clear them, as well as change firing modes,” the studio explains. “Tools and munitions help round out your arsenal, including grenades, health kits, armor upgrades, turrets, and tracking upgrades.”

Both a Steam and Oculus Store version are coming; supported headsets include Oculus Rift, HTC Vive, and Valve Index. An open beta is said to arrive “in the near future” in preparation for a launch later this year.

InXile says it’s been working on Frostpoint for a number of years in secret, and that it represents a first for the studio in a number of ways. It’s certainly the studio’s first team-based FPS, which boasts 10v10 gameplay entirely targeted at VR players.

Large-scale VR multiplayer games are risky moves since the pool of potential players is small in comparison to traditional monitor and console games. If the studio can’t manage to bring anything significantly new to the table in terms of gameplay, Frostpoint VR could be at risk of ending up like many (many) multiplayer VR titles before it by either becoming cult classics that manage to attract a hardcore group of players, or a veritable ghost town. We’re certainly hoping for the former.