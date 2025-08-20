‘Deadpool VR’ Gets November Release Date Alongside New Trailer

As revealed in a new story trailer, Marvel’s Deadpool VR is officially set for release on November 18th. It will be the latest first-party release from Twisted Pixel, one of Meta’s VR game studios.

A new trailer shown during Gamescom’s Opening Night Live revealed the release date and price for Deadpool VR: November 18th, 2025, priced at $50. The game will be exclusively available on Quest 3 and Quest 3S.

The trailer gives context for the game’s story, as Meta explains:

Mojo’s looking for a hit new show for his “massive, galaxy-spanning streaming network,” and taps Deadpool to recruit new talent. By “recruit,” we of course mean kidnap some of the toughest villains in the galaxy and force them to fight for their lives on an unhinged game show—but recruit is less of a mouthful. You’ll face off against Marvel fan-favorites like Mephisto, Lady Deathstrike, and Omega Red (and uh…Ultimo) as you try to fulfill Deadpool’s contract and become really (really) rich. Mojo’s galactic audience is watching your every move, so try to have fun with it, you know? Throw your sword into a guy’s chest, or throw him off a ledge, or decapitate him and recite the “Alas, poor Yorick” monologue.

We previewed Deadpool VR back at its initial reveal in June, and found that it nailed the look and vibe but still needed tuning to make the gameplay and combat click. We’re hopeful to see it all come together when the game launches in late November.