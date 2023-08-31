Major ‘The Light Brigade’ Update Brings New Player Classes, Items, Levels & More

Funktronic Labs released a massive update today to its roguelike shooter The Light Brigade (2023), which includes new player classes, tactical items, power-ups, levels and more.
Called the ‘Memories of War’ Update, the new content drop is rolling out today to SteamVR, Quest 2, and PSVR 2, including a bunch of new stuff.
Check out what’s in the update below, courtesy of Funktronic Labs:
- The Engineer: a new player class that deploys pilotable drones
- The Breacher: a new shotgun-wielding player class, by popular request!
- New tactical items and power-ups to find on runs or stock up in the shop: including flare gun, cigarettes/cigars (for style), equipable helmets to block damage, new health flasks, power-up syringes, and more)
- New hand-crafted levels between procedurally generated stages
- New shooting range mini-game
- Game balancing and fixes
The Light Brigade is a roguelike shooter that mashes up fantasy ghosties with real-world weapons, making it feel like a spiritual successor to In Death: Unchained. The game was already noted for a high variety of upgrades and array of WWII-era weaponry, so today’s update is really only throwing more of the good stuff at us, making the already really great game even better.