Mojang announced last month it was dropping PSVR support for Minecraft in 2025, which was mostly understandable considering the headset is now eight years old. In the release notes of the latest Bedrock update though, the studio says PC VR is getting the boot too.

Like PSVR support for Minecraft, the popular block-building game will end support for PC VR headsets after March of 2025.

“After you receive the final update, you will still receive updates on your PC and be able to play without a VR/MR device,” the Bedrock 1.21.40 changelog reads, echoing the previous statement made about PSVR.

Minecraft Bedrock edition initially rolled out Oculus Rift support in 2016, and then in 2017 for Windows VR headsets. The team later adopted OpenXR, allowing support for all SteamVR headsets. Meta has since delisted Minecraft for Rift after abandoning updates in 2021, leaving only the Windows Store version for downloading official PC VR support thereafter.

While PSVR users are high and dry, a common solution for PC VR users has always been to install Vivecraft, which supports Minecraft Java versions 1.7.10, and 1.10 through 1.20.1. The popular mod supports single player, LAN multi-player, and server multi-player—i.e., not official Minecraft servers, and no cross-play between other Bedrock versions, such as Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, or mobile.

Notably, Quest users can play Minecraft too thanks to the unofficial QuestCraft mod, which packages Vivecraft and Pojlib in a standalone port of Minecraft’s Java edition, which includes all of the cross-play caveats above.

Here’s the full message from Mojang below announcing the end of OpenXR support: