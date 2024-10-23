Mojang announced last month it was dropping PSVR support for Minecraft in 2025, which was mostly understandable considering the headset is now eight years old. In the release notes of the latest Bedrock update though, the studio says PC VR is getting the boot too.

Like PSVR support for Minecraft, the popular block-building game will end support for PC VR headsets after March of 2025.

“After you receive the final update, you will still receive updates on your PC and be able to play without a VR/MR device,” the Bedrock 1.21.40 changelog reads, echoing the previous statement made about PSVR.

Minecraft Bedrock edition initially rolled out Oculus Rift support in 2016, and then in 2017 for Windows VR headsets. The team later adopted OpenXR, allowing support for all SteamVR headsets. Meta has since delisted Minecraft for Rift after abandoning updates in 2021, leaving only the Windows Store version for downloading official PC VR support thereafter.

While PSVR users are high and dry, a common solution for PC VR users has always been to install Vivecraftwhich supports Minecraft Java versions 1.7.10, and 1.10 through 1.20.1. The popular mod supports single player, LAN multi-player, and server multi-player—i.e., not official Minecraft servers, and no cross-play between other Bedrock versions, such as Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, or mobile.

Notably, Quest users can play Minecraft too thanks to the unofficial QuestCraft mod, which packages Vivecraft and Pojlib in a standalone port of Minecraft’s Java edition, which includes all of the cross-play caveats above.

Here’s the full message from Mojang below announcing the end of OpenXR support:

Our ability to support VR/MR devices has come to an end, and will no longer be supported in updates after March of 2025, when you will receive your final update. After you receive the final update, you will still receive updates on your PC and be able to play without a VR/MR device. From this point on you can keep building in your worlds, and your Marketplace purchases (including Minecoins) will continue to be available on a non-VR/MR graphics device such as a computer monitor. You will no longer be able to use your VR/MR device with Minecraft as it will no longer be supported in the latest updates.

Scott Hayden
Well before the first modern XR products hit the market, Scott recognized the potential of the technology and set out to understand and document its growth. He has been professionally reporting on the space for nearly a decade as Editor at Road to VR, authoring more than 4,000 articles on the topic. Scott brings that seasoned insight to his reporting from major industry events across the globe.
  • Paolo Minisini

    Sad.
    Microsoft is leaving the VR world.

    • XRC

      Unfortunately they left a long time ago, this is sadly more housekeeping…..

  • Fitch

    I just bought the Java edition, making this the 3rd copy of Minecraft I've bought, just to play Questcraft. It's awesome fun, wonder why their research shows it's not profitable? I assume they just don't have the sales number to attribute them to Questcraft.

  • ViRGiN

    So even Minecraft can't survive in driven by kids PCVR, as evidenced by ever growing popularity of #1 pcvr game gorilla tag? Maybe it will run on valve deckard?