‘Memoreum’ is Bringing ‘Dead Space’ Vibes to Quest Later This Year, New Trailer Here

During the VR Games Showcase today, Patient 8 Games announced it’s bringing its long-awaited sci-fi action horror game Memoreum to Quest in September.

Patient 8 Games is best known for its hit Half Life: Alyx mod, ‘Return to Rapture’, which mashed up Bioshock levels with Half-Life lore.

Ever since we heard about how the studio was aiming to similarly recreate Dead Space in Half-Life: Alyx mod, but later pivoted to launch it as a standalone title built in Unity, we’ve been waiting patiently to learn more about the game, which took on the name Memoreum.

As the studio’s first ‘ground-up’ VR release, Memoreum puts you in the shoes of Dr. Otto Hudson, who must fight to unravel the mystery of the Ichor Infection, and how it’s taken over humanity’s last ship.

Here’s how the studio describes the action:

The year is 2311. Ripped from your stasis pod, you find a very different ship from the one you left behind. The inhabitants have lost any shred of humanity, and your only hope comes from a scrambled voice, guiding you through the darkness. Is this reality, or just another symptom? Take up arms against those you swore an oath to save, build an arsenal of unique and powerful weapons to face the monstrosities of the Ichor Infection, and scavenge what you can to survive. But as you adapt, the infected will do the same…

The studio says Memoreum is initially targeting Quest 2 and above, releasing in September 2025. Patient 8 also plans to launch on PSVR 2 and PC VR headsets at a later date. In the meantime, you can wishlist the game on Quest here.