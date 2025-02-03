Meta’s VP of XR, Mark Rabkin, is departing the company after leading its XR efforts for more than four years. Rabkin cites family health issues as the primary driver for his departure.

Today Mark Rabkin announced his plan to leave the company in March. In his public announcement he said, “devs and fans [of XR]—I will leave you in good hands. More to come.” Which likely means we’ll soon learn who will take over the role in his place.

As Meta’s VP of XR for the last four years, Rabkin oversaw the launch of Quest 3, Quest 3S, and the latest platform developments, like Quest’s software rebranding to Horizon OS, the assimilation of App Lab into the Horizon OS store, and a significant push toward mixed reality and spatial computing on the company’s headsets.

Though Rabkin was VP of XR for some four years, he says he’s been at Meta for 18 in total, where he had started in 2007 as a “rowdy, slightly cocky, fresh-faced backend infrastructure C++ engineer in my twenties.”

According to his LinkedIn, Rabkin worked his way up to VP positions over the following decade. He joined the XR side of the company in 2019, first as the VP of XR Experiences before eventually becoming the VP of XR overall.