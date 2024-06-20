Meta has released a tool that will allow Quest users the ability to force software updates via a tethered connection.

Update (11:50 AM ET): It appears the tool is now live. The original article reporting the tool prior to its public release follows below:

XR enthusiast and serial data miner Luna uncovered existence of the tool, which is said to allow users the ability to update Quest’s operating system over USB via the “Sideload Update” option in the recovery menu.

Luna also shared a screenshot and link to an informational page detailing the ostensibly web-based update tool, which appears to be 404’ed at the time of this writing.

Image courtesy Luna

In it, the tool is said to “help fix software-related issues such as slow performance and unresponsive apps. Updating your software will not affect the data saved on your device, including app progress and settings.”

Luna also showed a screenshot of a support page detailing the software update tool, noting that users require at least 2GB of available storage on your computer, a USB-C cable that came with your headset, and a data backup of the headset.

Image courtesy Luna

The support page in question is still live, however it currently reads: “The feature may not be available at this time. Please view our help article to learn how to update your device software.”

Luna is credited for having discovered a number of Quest-related features before their official announcements over the years, most prominent of which was the release of Quest 2’s tutorial video before its official debut at Connect 2020—giving us our first confirmation of the headset’s specs.

Provided the tool indeed releases, it’s likely to allow Quest users greater flexibility on when to download OS updates, as Meta tends to release them on a rolling basis that can lag behind in some regions.

How open the tool will be, and whether it will allow users to effectively rollback updates remains to be seen. We’ll be F5-ing those pages linked above and keeping glued to the company’s developer blog too, so make sure to check back soon.

  • g-man

    Force software updates… so just it just bypass the rollout mechanism and causes the device to update regardless, or does it allow you to install an image you’d downloaded separately? If the former why do we need a PC for that, and if the latter, where do we get the files?

    PS when I click the “is now live” link I get an error.

    • Andrey

      I believe it's for (and was in general created because of) situations when new updates [almost] "brick" headsets – last week a lot of people, if I understood correctly mostly from UK, couldn't load their headsets after v66 was installed and even after factory reset it still was an infinite loading.
      I had an oppotrunity to install v66 but after reading about those problems I decided to postpone it and after checking today now I can't do it as of now, so I think there was something wrong with v66 that made Meta remove it from rollout for other countries, at least for a time being.

      • g-man

        Oh ok so maybe this sets some kind of flag or something in the device that gets it to check even if it wouldn’t otherwise.

  • impurekind

    Get rid of the need for the tether to do stuff like this. In fact, get rid of the tether for any reason other than people actually wanting to play wired PC VR titles. And, while at it, get rid of the forced need to have some crappy phone app tied to the headset too, to the point you literally can't even setup and use your headset without it. That kind of of clunky and convoluted crap needs to go. Meta's headsets will never be truly mass-market ready until the figure out basic QoL stuff like this.