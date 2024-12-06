Meta announced it’s partnering with Lightstorm Vision, James Cameron’s 3D film studio, to produce spatial content across multiple genres, including live events and full-length entertainment.

The agreement includes the production of live sports and concerts, feature films, and TV series featuring “big-name IP,” Meta says in a recent blog post, noting that Quest will be Lightstorm Vision’s the exclusive MR hardware platform.

Meta says the collaboration with Lightstorm Vision will include the co-production of original stereoscopic content, but also be geared towards “improving content creators’ ability to make high-quality stereoscopic content through the use of advanced tooling, including employing AI.”

The multi-year partnership was struck after Meta CTO and Reality Labs head Andrew Bosworth demoed some of the company’s latest hardware to Cameron.

“I was amazed by its transformational potential and power, and what it means for content creators globally,” Cameron says. “I’m convinced we’re at a true, historic inflection point. Navigating that future with Meta will ensure ALL of us have the tools to create, experience, and enjoy new and mind-blowing forms of media.”

Cameron is best known for his writing and directorial work on a slew of box office hits, including The Terminator (1984), Aliens (1986), The Abyss (1989), Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991), Titanic (1997), as well as Avatar (2009) and its sequels.

The filmmaker is also a long-time supporter of 3D, having helped kickstart the rash of 3D films in the 2010s with the development of the Fusion Camera System, which was used to capture stereoscopic 3D for a number of films, including Avatar, Tron: Legacy (2010), and Life of Pi (2012).

  • Hussain X

    Great news. I love watching immersive content. I quoted above as you can already use freely available AI tools to create stereoscopic content. I use IW3 (using Depth Anything models) to convert 2D films and and TV shows into 3D. Depending on model used, you can get 30 fps (small), 20 fps (medium) or 10 fps (medium) conversion rate. This means for a 24fps video, you can watch in real-time whilst it converts, no waiting, or give a 25% head start then start watching whilst rest converts to watch without waiting , or wait 2.5x the length of video then watch it. Even the small model transforms the viewing enjoyment multiples times compared to the to flat 2D. I usually go with medium for TV shows and large for movies. For a 1 hour TV episode I let it convert for 15 minutes then I start watching. For a 2 hour movie, I leave it overnight and it's done in 5 to 6 hours. I use a 4070 and i5 12500.

    To me IW3 (along with Depth Anything) is one of the best tools to ever release for entertainment usage. It's an essential piece of software I can't do without. So I sometimes mention it when opportunity presents so others can enjoy it too, plus it's completely free. Given it can be done real-time too with with very good results, I'm hoping streaming sites will allow integration with such software in future using an app or they can just convert it with the best model out there and make it available for streaming alongside original 2D version.

  • I've always wanted a bigname director to do a full-on, full length VR feature film.

    Not the world's biggest Cameron fan.
    But at least his name will garner attention and perhaps entice the others.

    []^ )