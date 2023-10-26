Better keep a tight grip on that wallet—the next month and a half will see the launch of a flurry of anticipated games for Meta Quest 2 and Quest 3 (and a few which are also coming to PSVR 2 and PC VR). Here’s what should be on your radar.

If you’ve been looking for something new to play, you’re about to have some decisions to make. Here’s a chronological breakdown of new Quest games coming before the end of 2023, starting with five that are already available but shouldn’t be missed!

Dungeons of Eternity – Available Now ($30)

From the Developer:

Hack-n-slash takes on a new meaning in VR: swing swords, throw axes, use bows, wield magic staffs, and more to make it out alive. With the power of VR, you will be immersed in a fantasy adventure like no other.

COOP OR SOLO PLAY Band together for an unforgettable cooperative experience with up to 3 players, or delve into the dungeons yourself.

EVER-CHANGING DUNGEONS Explore randomly-generated dungeons across multiple game modes and realms – no dungeon run is the same. A vast array of chambers await, from combat arenas, puzzle, and trap rooms, secret chambers, and more.

FEEL THE DUNGEONS Hack-n-slash like never before with a visceral physics-based combat system and realistic interactions with the game world.

ENDLESS ARSENAL Every weapon is randomly generated, offering nearly endless loot within the dungeons. You will discover many weapon types, including swords, bows, magic staffs, and more.

PLAY YOUR WAY Craft your playstyle and appearance through loadouts, upgrades, and a diverse set of character customization options.

The 7th Guest VR – Available Now ($30)

Also on PSVR 2 and PC VR
From the Developer:

The classic game that chilled you to the bone in the 90s has been brought back to life, with cutting-edge VR technology that delivers an atmospheric story like no other.

Six guests have been welcomed to the foreboding mansion. But something sinister is at play. The wealthy recluse and toymaker, Henry Stauf, hides in the shadows, and there is a dark power here, shrouded in mysteries. Who is the 7th Guest? What does Henry want with them? And who will live to tell the tale?

As you explore the eerie mansion, the puzzles become increasingly challenging, and there are dangers lurking around every corner, with every shadow, creak, and flicker of light adding to the haunting tension.

Unlock new rooms and uncover hidden secrets, all while trying to keep your wits about you against the eerie horrors. The 7th Guest VR is the ultimate adventure for fans of mystery-puzzle games and those seeking a new and terrifying VR experience.

Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord – Available Now ($35)

Also on PSVR 2

From the Developer:

Team up with friends and become a Ghostbuster in this made-for-VR adventure.

Immerse yourself in the thrills and fun of bustin’ ghosts like never before on the Meta Quest 2 and Meta Quest 3. Quash a Mini-Pufts invasion in your own home in the exclusive game mode, Mini-Puft Mayhem – featuring the Meta Quest 3’s unique mixed reality capabilities.

Out of Scale: A Kurzgesagt Adventure – Available Now ($15)

From the Developer:

In this VR app, you explore the worlds within worlds around you from inside your mobile scale lab as you travel to five levels of scale – molecular, bacterial, insect, human, and mountain. You’re joined by STEVE, the lab’s AI assistant, who shows you the different effects of biology, physics, and chemistry in each realm. Together you’ll scan objects, find hidden ducks, and observe science in action. You will complete four missions around giant ants, a tardigrade, a protist, and giant fungi that have accidentally been scaled up by using scientific concepts and scaling objects up and down yourself.

In addition to the base game, there is a Multiplayer Theater where players can invite their friends and watch Kurzgesagt videos together in VR. There’s also a Mixed Reality Sandbox where players can bring objects and creatures they’ve unlocked in the game into their home.

Journey to Foundation – Available Now ($40)

Also on PSVR 2

From the Developer:

It’s been almost two centuries since Hari Seldon predicted the fall of the Galactic Empire and forged a Foundation to mitigate the chaos and destruction that would come.

You are an agent with the Commission of Public Safety, a shadowy organization that maintains order in the Galactic Empire. What begins as a mission to investigate deserters in the Periphery quickly becomes a battle for control of all humanity. With your superior officer in your ear, and the esteemed governor’s daughter at your side, you must journey to Foundation.

In this immersive roleplaying adventure, you decide who will rise and what is lost to the fires of anarchy. Disguise, hack, and blast your way through Asimov’s groundbreaking sci-fi universe using the most advanced tools the Galactic Empire has to offer.

The Foglands – October 31st ($35)

Also on PSVR 2 and PC VR

From the Developer:

The Foglands is an atmospheric 3D roguelike shooter where you’ll discover new paths, and uncover old secrets. Run into the unknown, fight monsters, scavenge loot, and try to make it back before you are swallowed by the Fog.

EXPLORE THE FOGLANDS – Play as a Runner, heroes of a sparse community living underground. Adventure from the wrecks of long-dead technology to the undiscovered depths where you’ll run, jump, sneak, and fight your way through the Fog.

ROWDY BAR-FIGHT ACTION – In a mysterious, fog-infested world, dangerous forces lurk in the shadows. Punch, throw, shoot, and smash through each run as you go toe-to-toe with strange, malevolent monsters and vicious, roving factions.

A MYSTERIOUS TALE – A great creature reawakens in the Fog. With the survival of your community in peril, you must strike a deal with a mysterious stranger in this sci-fi-western-horror story. Follow the network of tunnels to learn the long-buried truth and remember, sometimes the best way to move forward… is to look back.

SCAVENGE AND GROW – Scavenge precious items, unearth hidden secrets, and collect powerful abilities that can mean the difference between victory and death

Vampire: The Masquerade – Justice – November 2nd ($30)

Also on PSVR 2

From the Developer:

Become a vampire. Strike from the darkness and drink the blood of your prey. Use stealth, persuasion, and an arsenal of upgradable abilities to sneak past enemies undetected or punish the guilty in the seedy backstreets of Venice.

Vampire: The Masquerade – Justice is an open-ended, narrative Adventure RPG set in the World of Darkness universe. You have the power to strike fear into the hearts of criminals as an untraceable shadow, picking off targets one-by-one.

STEALTH IS YOUR WEAPON
Shadows are your ally. Take to the rooftops and seek new paths away from enemy eyes. Use Shadow Traps to snatch up unsuspecting prey and drag them into Oblivion. Activate Cloak of Shadows and slip unseen through enemy defenses. In Vampire: The Masquerade – Justice, stealth is your weapon.

BECOME A POWERFUL VAMPIRE
Punish the guilty with brutal abilities. Launch yourself towards opponents with immense force or boil their insides with Cauldron of Blood. Sink your fangs into their necks to stock up on blood. Load your crossbow with special bolts to kill, distract or knock out guards from afar. Dish out Justice with a vengeance

LEVEL UP AND EXPLORE
The dark skies of Venice provide ample opportunity to level up powers and build a character suited to your playstyle. Tackle side-missions to earn more experience. Convince NPCs to aid your quest, solve puzzles, uncover collectibles and test yourself with optional tasks in each mission.

Stride Fates – November 9th ($30)

Also on PC VR

From the Developer:

Enhancing everything players love about the freerunning nature of STRIDE, the full-fledged sequel ‘Fates’ pushes the parkour action formula even further with new gameplay and a story-driven campaign.

MEET YOUR FATE

Raised in the slums of dystopian Airon City, at the very bottom of the food chain, you got a golden ticket out.

To survive and climb the ladder in elite police forces of SkyChase, you will have to deal with power shifts in gangs, dirty family feuds, corporate secrets, forbidden tech and much more. Your fate is bound with other motley characters in this story. Will you accept the destiny or fight against it?

FEEL LIKE A PARKOUR SPEC-OPS OFFICER

  • Climb buildings, vault through windows, and slide down cables with lightning speed.
  • Explore open-world locations under the watch of snipers and drones.
  • Feel the thrill of close-quarters combat with tactical shooter gameplay.
  • Use your gadgets and hacking skills to outwit thugs and corporates.

Demeo Battles – November 9th ($20)

Also on PC VR

From the Developer:

Welcome to the arena! Demeo Battles is a competitive turn-based strategy game for 1-4 players, featuring:

Turn-based Tactics – Battle your opponents in dungeons, forests and more as you square off against your enemies in grid-based action combat across 10 maps tailored for intense PvP competition — but don’t fall victim to “The Burn”

Monstrous Minions – Assemble an army of chaotic critters to fight alongside you — from rats and goblins to cave trolls to giant slimes — a rotating cast of 37 creatures to pick from at launch, all with a mind of their own!

Heroic Teamwork – Bring two champions to the battle in every match and leverage their synergies; control both heroes directly or partner up with another player to defeat competitors cooperatively

Play Your Way – Choose a champion to match your play style from 7 classes — hunter, sorcerer, assassin, guardian, bard, warlock or barbarian — to unleash magic, melee mayhem and more, with 89 possible cards to pick from when raining fury down on your opponents

Bespoke Builds – Spend your coins wisely when you enter the arena to build a unique loadout in every game, choosing from a randomized selection of action cards and monsters

Speedy Strategy – Challenge yourself to battle after battle with average matches lasting just under 20 minutes

Cross-Play – Play with your friends across all supported devices

Assassin’s Creed Nexus VR – November 16th ($40)

From the Developer:

Embody three legendary Assassins in this all-new full-length Assassin’s Creed action-adventure game. Experience firsthand the thrill of parkour, the rush of combat, and the tension of stealth as you become the Assassin like never before. Uncover new memories from Ezio Auditore, Kassandra, and Connor as you work to stop Abstergo from gaining the power to manipulate people’s beliefs.

PARKOUR: Feel the exhilaration of parkouring freely across expansive open maps. Explore Renaissance Italy, Ancient Greece, and Colonial America. Immerse yourself in history as you engage with NPCs and interact with historical figures like Leonardo Da Vinci.

COMBAT: Deploy your Hidden Blade with a flick of your wrist. Use your hands to block, parry, counterattack, and duel a variety of enemies. Immerse yourself in the action with weapons including bow and arrows, swords, throwing knives, the tomahawk, the crossbow, the Hidden Blade, and bombs, all of which attach to your full-body avatar.

STEALTH: Sneak up on a target from behind or surprise them with an air assassination. Evade enemies by blending into a crowd or distract them with objects in the environment.

Assassin’s Creed Nexus VR features all of the iconic gameplay from the series, including the dazzling Leap of Faith. You will become the Assassin, choosing how to achieve your missions as you sneak, traverse, and fight your way through open maps in an unforgettable campaign.

Ironstrike – November 16th ($20)

From the Developer:

Ironstrike is a co-op VR fantasy roguelike combat game developed by E McNeill. Players can go at it alone or party up with friends with a wide array of character classes to choose from to dispatch waves of challenging enemies. Utilize a wide array of weapons as a ranger or become an arcane mage to use magical spells to buff teammates or compromise opponents.

Arashi: Castles of Sin – Final Cut – December 5th

Also on PSVR 2 and PC VR

From the Developer:

Take on the role of the deadly assassin Kenshiro as you travel across feudal Japan to defeat the Six Oni of Iga, a bandit group spreading chaos across the land. Through a wide variety of weapons, tools, and techniques, you’ll infiltrate conquered castles and outwit your enemies as you hunt down each Oni.

With the innovations of Next-Gen VR hardware, immerse yourself in the ultimate shinobi fantasy. Leap from rooftop to rooftop, hide in shadows and perform lethal sneak attacks, survive impossible odds in sword combat, and vanish from the scene just as quickly as you arrived. Heightened graphical fidelity and carefully tuned controls make each new battle more engaging than the last.

Each castle you conquer is capped off with an exciting battle against one of the Six Oni. Each bandit leader is a unique combatant both in style, personality, and abilities, putting your mastery of the sword to the test. Prove yourself against these fearsome foes as you hone your skills with each new encounter.

Your mission for justice is not one you take alone. With your canine companion Haru by your side, praised for her advanced AI and usefulness, Arashi brings a unique sense of companionship not found in other VR titles.

Customize your arsenal as you see fit before each mission with blades, grenades, mines, arrows, blowguns, pistols, and more! Whether you want to make it through unscathed and unseen, or want to face your enemies head-on with style, your choices are always supported.

Arizona Sunshine 2 – December 7th ($50)

Also on PSVR 2 and PC VR

From the Developer:

Sharpen your machete and load your shotgun: It’s time to say hello to your old pal, Fred. Arizona Sunshine 2, the next-gen sequel to the fan-favorite VR apocalypse, packs even more gore-geous zombie action! Narrated by the unmistakable quips of our dark-humored protagonist, Arizona Sunshine 2 sets you on an all-new limb-strewn adventure in search of answers. In a post-apocalyptic world where every bullet counts, experience the thrill of realistic combat as you wield all-new and fan-favorite weapons–from shotguns to machetes and flamethrowers. And what’s better than braving the end of the f*cking world? Surviving it with your new best friend–Buddy. That’s not all, as co-op mode makes its return.

Asgard’s Wrath 2 – December 15th ($60)

From the Developer:

Awaken, Cosmic Guardian – The fate of reality lies in your hands. Travel across vast realms inhabited by the gods in pursuit of the Trickster God Loki, who threatens to undo the threads of the universe. It’s up to you to battle gods and monsters alike as you take on one of the biggest and most epic scale Action RPGs ever experienced in VR.

Alongside legendary Egyptian gods, you’ll fight deadly warriors and awe-inspiring mythical creatures through physics-based, visceral combat with unique weapons and playstyles. Possess unique mortal heroes and convert loyal animals into your own warrior followers as you explore a massive, free-roaming and living world and solve mind-bending god-scale puzzles.

What Didn’t Make it in 2023

While that’s a solid lineup before the end of the year, two big Quest games that we hoped to see this year won’t be out before the New Year.

Image courtesy Skydance Interactive

First is the highly anticipated Behemoth from Skydance Interactive, the developer behind the Walking Dead VR games. Original slated for a 2023 release date, the studio recently announced a major delay for the game until 2024. Also coming to PSVR 2 and PC VR.

Image courtesy Rockstar Games

And last but not least is GTA: San Andreas VR. Announced way back in 2021, we figured the game would be set for release not later than the launch of Quest 3… but with no release date set, it’s almost certainly not going to land in 2023. And with no recent updates on the game, we might not ever see it.

  • Christian Schildwaechter

    The average price of these is 25% higher than the long term trend of best selling apps. They are not necessarily representative, and more factors apply, but I am wondering if we now a) see a trend towards higher prices that may be b) due to increasing production values/costs and c) how customers will react.

    It could go both ways. Quest users may be happy to pay (a little) more for better titles, making more expensive games more attractive to produce. Or they may perceive the increased prices as not justified and buy less. Most buyers will still own the Quest 2 and would not benefit from costly improvements the developers made for Quest 3. PS5 gamers were annoyed by AAA titles going to USD 70, so charging USD 60 for Asgard’s Wrath 2 is a risky move. That’s 20% of what most payed for Quest 2.

    Stats: the average price of the new games is USD ~32 (USD ~30 without Asgard’s Wrath 2). Looking at the monthly Top 20 most new ratings/sales Quest games, average was ~USD 26 +-2, higher around Christmas with an influx of new users, and then dropping to the lowest USD 24 in August [Oct 22-Aug 23: 25.50, 25.00, 26.25, 27.50, 26.75, 27.75, 26.75, 25.75, ?, 25.75, 24.00]

    • Dragon Marble

      Yep. Let’s see if the players put their money where their mouths are.

      • Tanix Tx3

        Thats a bit of a weird sentence. While anything getting more and more expensive a lot of people have to make tough decisions almost every day.
        This might not be in the focus of an average player, bu, vr games are really not that important.

        • Dragon Marble

          There are “schools of thoughts” in the VR community on why VR is not taking off. One popular theory is “content is the king”, and, in particular, “we need AAA games”. Those believe that cheap and shallow games on Quest platform lead to lo retention rate. They even blame Quest games for dragging PCVR and PSVR down (“we are getting the Quest ports”). This holiday season will provide us rare data points for or against that theory.

    • Ben Lang

      Interesting point. I think the production values are certainly going up, but as you say, whether or not that translates to better sales/satisfaction is another question.

    • Asdf

      Why even pay these companies for making all this sick, occult, violent, psychological poison? They should be charged for making it!

      • Nevets

        Eh? Explain yourself.

    • Cl

      Bought a bunch of games during the sale. Hopefully that tells them something. Or maybe it tells them to charge higher and then when a sale comes it will be brought down to the normal price and people will think they are getting a deal…

    • kebo

      I have to disagree. AW2 is a 60 hour game so the high price of 60 Euro is totally justified (it’s free for Quest3 users anyway). You simply cannot compare it to previous games.

      AC Nexus however shows with 40 Euro that this is still the regular price for a VR campaign. Most games are still at 30 Euro so the big picture certainly hasn’t changed.

      Overall, getting new campaings is really what everyone was waiting for and what was clearly lacking on the VR side. So less drama please. This is good news.

      • Christian Schildwaechter

        To avoid “drama”, I deliberately made no statement whether AW2 is worth USD 60, and only referred to stats and negative reactions to PS5 price increases, despite valid arguments. The USD 60 AAA tier was established in the early PS3/Xbox 360 days and stuck for more than 15 years, while inflation would have increased it to USD 80.

        Game pricing isn’t about objective, but perceived value and expectations. If only playtime mattered, games like Beat Saber would cost huge sums, and one-time narratives very little. Replayability counts though: the three most popular Quest games for all but one of the months covered were Golf+, Blade & Sorcery: Nomad and BONELAB, while high production value/long campaign RE4 dropped out of the Top 20 (again) in August.

        Meta produced AW2 to show the platforms capabilities, like HL:A for Valve or HCotM for Sony. These titles are often loss leaders, as they’d need to sell at much higher prices than accepted to make back their way above average production costs. Meta asking for 50% more than all current Quest top tier games is risky, regardless of production cost and value. They could end up with less revenue than they might get from more sales at a lower price. Maybe the USD 60 is mostly to “reduce” the perceived Quest 3 price tag by bundling AW2, and they’ll later drop the price.

        • Hussain X

          Readily available 25% discount codes mean it’s just gonna cost $45 from Day 1.

          • Christian Schildwaechter

            But these discounts are available for all games, so AW2 will still be 50% more expensive than all other top tier Quest games. The problem is less the absolute price, and more the perceived significant increase.

    • Or you buy non-standalone games on SteamVR and enjoy better graphics at a lesser pricepoint. That doesn’t apply to AW2 and AC of course which are exclusives. But to Arizona Sunshine 2 and such.

      Also: With the inflation of 5 star / 25% code reviews on the quest store, its fair to say that the system is broken and users sadly can’t judge from those store reviews anymore and have to test-buy games and refund them.

      • ViRGiN

        why buy arizona sunshine 2 on steam when you can just pirate it and save 100%? noone is buying pcvr games anyway until they hit rock bottom -80%.
        besides, why did you take a break from vrchat?

        buying games and refunding them is always the way to go – steam reviews are just clowning and one-upping each other who can say something more ridicolous, to get e-gratifications with those stupid steam awards.

        • Maybe you pirate games – I don’t.

          • ViRGiN

            I’d rather pirate than support Valve monopoly. Besides that I don’t support companies operating under Communist regimes. Steam is doing business in China, following the Party narrative. Where money is, Valve follows. They just can’t wait to start accepting payments directly from Russian customers.

          • DoomDalek

            The usual clown show response from Zuck’s bootlicker in chief.

          • ViRGiN

            I buy all my games from VivePort you gayben.

  • Dragon Marble

    Need to add Arizona Sunshine 2.

  • Converseman

    Bulletstorm on 12/14/23