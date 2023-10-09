If you’ve been waiting to hear about a release date for the long-promised Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas on Quest, you’ll just have to sit tight a little longer.

Meta announced at Connect 2021 that it was working with Rockstar Games to bring GTA: San Andreas to Quest 2, giving players a new perspective on the nearly 20 year-old game.

When asked during Connect 2023 in late September, a Meta spokesperson told Road to VR this: “We don’t have any updates to share on GTA: San Andreas.“

If there was a time for such an update, it seemingly would have been right around Connect and the launch of its next-gen standalone, Quest 3. Even without a major hardware announcement, the company’s annual XR developer conference typically provides a good roadmap to its pre-holiday ramp-up ambitions; the company is touting a few major game releases for that time, including Asgard’s Wrath 2 and Assassin’s Creed Nexus VR.

Considering it skipped that big announcement opportunity, it’s a pretty conservative bet that GTA: San Andreas VR won’t launch in 2023. Whatever the case, Meta is staying tight-lipped, so we’ll just have to continue waiting to see just how Rockstar hopes to inject us head-first into Los Santos, San Fierro and Las Venturas.

  • ViRGiN

    It’s Valve fault. Meta is holding GTA up their sleeves to one up steam dickhard. After all, the intel is valve is very committed to VR. We can see this by zero news on this website, it’s nothing but quest articles.

  • namekuseijin

    2023 so far has been an excellent year for VR, but nothing like 24 and 25 promise, with Meta, Apple, Sony and Valve all battling it out

    you need to stock up ammo

  • gothicvillas

    almost feels like the project is canned.. could it be that Rockstars didnt like the result? or perhaps Meta wanted to make game more wokey.. and therefore ruining the game? Its weird they are so tight lipped… not a good sign.