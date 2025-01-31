So you’re thinking about getting into VR and looking to do it on the cheap. Could a Quest 2 headset be worth buying in 2025? Read on for our no-nonsense recommendation.

Let’s make this real easy:

If you can find Quest 2 (128GB or more) for less than $100: Buy it

Why: Quest 2 is officially a last-gen headset, but that doesn’t mean it’s worthless. Quest 2 headsets in 2025 can still play 99% of the content in the Quest library, and Meta is still updating the headset with the latest software, for now. It’s easy to find a second-hand headset for less than $100 (make sure controllers are included!). At that price there’s plenty of fun and value to be had with everything the headset can do today. Not only that, but Meta’s latest headset, Quest 3S, is actually pretty similar to Quest 2. It’s just about the same size, same battery life, same lenses, and same resolution. For the most part it just has a more powerful processor which means it will be able to play games in the future that require that horsepower, but for now almost none of the Quest library needs that extra power.

If you can’t find Quest 2 for less than $100: Buy Quest 3S or Quest 3

Why: Every dollar you spend above $100 for a Quest 2 has diminishing returns in value compared to buying one of Meta’s newer headsets. Quest 3S and Quest 3 share a newer processor compared to Quest 2. Over the next few years developers will prioritize the newer headset, which means fewer games will run well (or at all) on Quest 2 over time. As for deciding between Quest 3S or Quest 3, check out our no-nonsense recommendation right here.

If you want to dig into more detail, check out our full specs comparison of Quest 2, Quest 3S, and Quest 3 here.

That’s it. That’s the whole article.