So you’re thinking about getting into VR and looking to do it on the cheap. Could a Quest 2 headset be worth buying in 2025? Read on for our no-nonsense recommendation.

Let’s make this real easy:

If you can find Quest 2 (128GB or more) for less than $100: Buy it

Why: Quest 2 is officially a last-gen headset, but that doesn’t mean it’s worthless. Quest 2 headsets in 2025 can still play 99% of the content in the Quest library, and Meta is still updating the headset with the latest software, for now. It’s easy to find a second-hand headset for less than $100 (make sure controllers are included!). At that price there’s plenty of fun and value to be had with everything the headset can do today. Not only that, but Meta’s latest headset, Quest 3S, is actually pretty similar to Quest 2. It’s just about the same size, same battery life, same lenses, and same resolution. For the most part it just has a more powerful processor which means it will be able to play games in the future that require that horsepower, but for now almost none of the Quest library needs that extra power.

If you can’t find Quest 2 for less than $100: Buy Quest 3S or Quest 3

Why: Every dollar you spend above $100 for a Quest 2 has diminishing returns in value compared to buying one of Meta’s newer headsets. Quest 3S and Quest 3 share a newer processor compared to Quest 2. Over the next few years developers will prioritize the newer headset, which means fewer games will run well (or at all) on Quest 2 over time.

As for deciding between Quest 3S or Quest 3, check out our no-nonsense recommendation right here.

If you want to dig into more detail, check out our full specs comparison of Quest 2, Quest 3S, and Quest 3 here.

That’s it. That’s the whole article.

Ben Lang
Ben is the world's most senior professional analyst solely dedicated to the XR industry, having founded Road to VR in 2011—a year before the Oculus Kickstarter sparked a resurgence that led to the modern XR landscape. He has authored more than 3,000 articles chronicling the evolution of the XR industry over more than a decade. With that unique perspective, Ben has been consistently recognized as one of the most influential voices in XR, giving keynotes and joining panel and podcast discussions at key industry events. He is a self-described "journalist and analyst, not evangelist."
  • ApocalypseShadow

    No. Don't even waste your time or money. The money you spend could be put towards a better headset. If you don't have the money, save until you do have the money. Even the 3S, that can play everything Quest 2 had and everything Quest 3 will get. Any batteries or straps you might buy for Quest 2 will push you closer to 3S. And the games will run better on newer hardware.

    As soon as that buyer runs into a game they want that can't be played on that older headset like Batman, they will fall into buyer's remorse and want to sell it. Even a casual user would be better off ignoring Quest 2. What's the support like when it's no longer sold? What's the support like from Facebook if it breaks? We saw how that software bug bricked headsets. Eventually, there will be no Quest 2 replacement as they won't have refurbished stock to give you. You might get lucky and they send you a 3S. But why chance it. Just get the better headset. With the better support, the better graphics, the better resolution.

    But it's your money. Throw it away if you like. It's just my opinion. I mean hey. Might as well recommend an Oculus Go. Right?

  • Till Eulenspiegel

    "If you are poor get Quest 2, if you are rich get Quest 3."

    You don't even need an article, just one sentence will suffice.