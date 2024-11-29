Black Friday always marks the best deal of the season for VR headsets, and this year is no different. Here’s the best Black Friday 2024 sale on Meta Quest 3 and Quest 3S.

Let’s cut right to the chase. Here’s the best sales we’ve seen so far.

Meta Quest 3 (512GB)

The best Quest 3 (512GB) Black Friday sale so far is $500 from Best Buy, which includes a $75 gift card, a copy of Batman: Arkham Shadow, and a three month trial of Quest+.

Quest 3 (512GB) is usually $500, but the $75 gift card from Best Buy sweetens the deal.

Meta Quest 3S (128GB)

The best Quest 3S Black Friday sale so far is $300 from Amazon, which includes a $75 gift card, a copy of Batman: Arkham Shadow, and a three month trial of Quest+.

Like with the deal above, Quest 3S is normally priced at $300, but the $75 gift card from Amazon effectively lowers the price.

Meta Quest 3S (256GB)

[Update] While there are no general Quest 3S sales so far, a reader found a sneaky deal on the headset for anyone who is a Costo member. For $325 from Costco you not only get the headset but also a Compact Carrying Case from Meta. Like the other deals this also includes a copy of Batman: Arkham Shadow and a three month trail of Quest+.

Quest 3S (256GB) is normally priced at $400, so you’re saving $75 on the headset. The Compact Carrying Case is normally $50 from Meta. So all-in, you’re saving $125.

Want to know if you should get Quest 3 or Quest 3S? Check out our no-nonsense recommendation right here. And to find out which accessories are essential for both headsets, see our accessory guide with top picks.

Also Quest 2 is officially being discontinued, so we don’t recommend anyone one this year (unless you’re getting a really cheap used deal).

Meta Quest Black Friday 2024 Game Sale

If you’re looking for new Quest games for your headset, right now is the time to buy. Meta is offering up to 40% discount on 100 select games using the code BFCM24 at checkout. This deal lasts until December 3rd at 10AM PT.

You can find all the Quest games on sale for Black Friday in the link above, but here are a few of our favorites:

Spot any great Quest deals we missed? Drop them in the comments below!