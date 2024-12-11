For some reason the 256GB model of Quest 3S didn’t get a Black Friday deal like its smaller-capacity sibling or the higher-end Quest 3. But it’s the first Meta headset to see a holiday sale that runs through December 24th.

The holiday Quest 3S (256GB) sale on Amazon US (and some other Amazon regions) is priced at the headset’s usual $400, but includes a $30 digital credit for Amazon, bringing the effective price to $370.

This deal also comes with the usual promotion for all new Meta Quest headsets sold right now: a free copy of Batman: Arkham Shadow ($50) and a three month trial of Quest+ (which provides access to select VR games).

This isn’t a huge savings. In fact, it’s not even half of the promotional amount ($75) that was offered for Quest 3S (128GB) and Quest 3 (512GB) during Black Friday and Cyber Monday. But hey, you can turn it into Quest store credit and use it to buy great games for for your new headset.

For some reason Quest 3S (256GB) wasn’t part of the Black Friday sale, but apparently it’s been deemed worthy of being the first of Meta’s headsets to get a deal for the December holidays. According to Amazon the deal will run until December 24th.

