For some reason the 256GB model of Quest 3S didn’t get a Black Friday deal like its smaller-capacity sibling or the higher-end Quest 3. But it’s the first Meta headset to see a holiday sale that runs through December 24th.

The holiday Quest 3S (256GB) sale on Amazon US (and some other Amazon regions) is priced at the headset’s usual $400, but includes a $30 digital credit for Amazon, bringing the effective price to $370.

This deal also comes with the usual promotion for all new Meta Quest headsets sold right now: a free copy of Batman: Arkham Shadow ($50) and a three month trial of Quest+ (which provides access to select VR games).

This isn’t a huge savings. In fact, it’s not even half of the promotional amount ($75) that was offered for Quest 3S (128GB) and Quest 3 (512GB) during Black Friday and Cyber Monday. But hey, you can turn it into Quest store credit and use it to buy great games for for your new headset.

[rip]

For some reason Quest 3S (256GB) wasn’t part of the Black Friday sale, but apparently it’s been deemed worthy of being the first of Meta’s headsets to get a deal for the December holidays. According to Amazon the deal will run until December 24th.