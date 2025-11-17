Meta Quest 3S is already getting Black Friday 2025 sales and Costco is offering the headset at its cheapest price yet.

Updated: November 18th, 2:34PM ET

We’re tracking the best Quest 3S Black Friday 2025 deals, check back for updates as sale season kicks off!

Can’t Decide between Quest 3S or Quest 3? Check out our no-nonsense recommendation right here.

Best Meta Quest 3S (128GB) Black Friday Sale: Costco – $200 (or $215 for non-members)

Note: this deal may be backordered but it’s still available. If you need your headset sooner, the next best deal on Quest 3S (128GB) is $250 from Amazon.

Deal Includes:

Quest 3S (128GB)

12 month subscription to Meta Horizon+ ($60 value) Gives you access to a catalog of great Quest games



Deal Context:

Quest 3S (128GB) is usually $300. If you include the bundled content value ($60) with the deal, the effective sale price is $140 ($155 for non-members), which is a 53% discount (48% for non-members).

Best Meta Quest 3S (256GB) Black Friday Sale: Amazon – $330

Deal Includes:

Quest 3S (256GB)

3 month subscription to Meta Horizon+ ($24 value) Gives you access to a catalog of great Quest games

Batman Arkham Shadow game ($50 value)

Deal Context:

Quest 3S (256GB) is usually $400. If you include the bundled content value ($74) with the deal, the effective sale price is $256, which is a 36% discount.

Accessories and Extras

And if there’s already Quest games you’re planning to buy, Costco has another great deal right now: members can buy $100 worth of Meta Quest app store credits for $90.