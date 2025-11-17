Meta Quest 3S is already getting Black Friday 2025 sales and Costco is offering the headset at its cheapest price yet.

Updated: November 18th, 2:34PM ET

We’re tracking the best Quest 3S Black Friday 2025 deals, check back for updates as sale season kicks off!

Can’t Decide between Quest 3S or Quest 3? Check out our no-nonsense recommendation right here.

Best Meta Quest 3S (128GB) Black Friday Sale: Costco – $200 (or $215 for non-members)

Note: this deal may be backordered but it’s still available. If you need your headset sooner, the next best deal on Quest 3S (128GB) is $250 from Amazon.

Deal Includes:
Deal Context:

Quest 3S (128GB) is usually $300. If you include the bundled content value ($60) with the deal, the effective sale price is $140 ($155 for non-members), which is a 53% discount (48% for non-members).

Best Meta Quest 3S (256GB) Black Friday Sale: Amazon – $330

Deal Includes:
Deal Context:

Quest 3S (256GB) is usually $400. If you include the bundled content value ($74) with the deal, the effective sale price is $256, which is a 36% discount.

Accessories and Extras

And if there’s already Quest games you’re planning to buy, Costco has another great deal right now: members can buy $100 worth of Meta Quest app store credits for $90.

  • Christian Schildwaechter

    I have no idea how "accessible" Costco is in the US, whether this is an offer with limited units that may sell out instantly like the Quest 3S Xbox edition, or whether we will see more similar offers. But USD 200 is an insane deal. Meta sold tons of Quest 2 from April 2024 until their stock ran out by June, by dropping the price to USD 199, and despite everybody knowing that the Quest 3S with much faster hardware would arrive by October.

    Quest 2 already outsold the brand new Quest 3 severalfold during the 2023 holiday season due to a first temporary and then permanent price drop to 249. The final sub USD 200 final price allowed for a decent finish run for the by then more than 3.5 years old HMD, proving again that most Quest buyers are very price sensitive and less concerned with the latest specs.

    The Quest 3S is only a year old, still uses the most recent XR2 Gen2, and apparently won't be replaced before 2027, so this isn't Meta dumping existing stock, instead selling at significant loss. They stated several times that they sell their HMDs at cost, and there is no way they managed to reduce costs by 1/3rd within a year, esp. with RAM and flash prices currently going crazy thanks to AI sucking up all manufacturing resources.

    Assuming that a lot of people can get a Quest 3S at this price, it should guarantee a decent Q4 2025 for Quest HMD sales, even if they didn't release a new one this year like they did in 2024 and 2023. And maybe they can benefit from the current hype around the Steam Frame/Machine/Controller, reminding people outside of the VR bubble that VR (still) exists. Even if we don't know the price of Steam Frame yet, it will surely be multiple times that of a USD 200 Quest 3S. So this might be a great opportunity for a lot of people to finally give VR a try.

    • Rogue Transfer

      I've never seen Meta ever state that they sell their HMDs at cost. That's always just an assumption by people. In fact, Meta are very tight-lipped about how much the cost of their HMDs are – like nearly every company are.

      Tear-down estimates for component costs by third parties often show that the Quests are closer to their retail price than usual, but these don't account for mass component purchase deals that Meta likely have negotiated, driving down the overall costs per headset significantly.

      Perhaps, you can find an official source from Meta saying they sell HMDs at cost to prove your point?

      However, it is true that $200 is a very good price for the Quest 3S. Makes me wonder how long Costco will stock the devices for, as this quick a discount(after just a year on the market) suggests the devices are sluggish to sell and Costco wants to clear stock space for faster selling devices running up to Xmas.

      • Christian Schildwaechter

        We basically deliver our devices at cost or at a slight subsidy, or slightly more than cost in some cases. But the bottom line is our business is not primarily taking a premium on the devices. We want as many people to be interacting in there as possible. Part of that is having it be an open ecosystem that's interoperable.

        Mark Zuckerberg, 2022-07 in an internal mail, leaked to The Verge (paywalled), quoted here www_businessinsider_com/mark-zuckerberg-meta-sees-apple-as-metaverse-rival-report-2022-7