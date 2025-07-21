Quest 3S is on sale starting at $250 during a four day Summer sale from Meta. Accessories compatible with both Quest 3 and Quest 3S are also on sale with a 20% discount.

Quest 3S (128GB) is on sale for $250, a $50 (17%) discount

Quest 3S (256GB) is also on sale for $330, a $70 (18%) discount

Both deals are available directly from Meta from today through 9:00AM PT on July 24th (your timezone here).

Both headsets include a copy of Batman: Arkham Shadow (2024) [normally $50] and a three-month subscription to Meta Horizon+, which unlocks a library of solid VR games, with two new games added every month.

Quest 3S is Meta’s most affordable current-gen headset. It sits alongside the more expensive Quest 3. Wondering which one to buy? Check out our no-nonsense recommendation right here.

Beyond the headsets, Meta is also offering a 20% discount on accessories that are compatible with both Quest 3 and Quest 3S: