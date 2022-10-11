Meta today unveiled Quest Pro, it’s next high-end VR headset which is capable of AR interactions thanks to full-color passthrough. The company confirmed Quest Pro supports Oculus Link and Air Link for PC VR play.

Meta says Quest Pro includes a full Wi-Fi 6E experience in the 6GHz broadband spectrum, and can deliver up to 1.6Gbps of throughput, which is notably double the bandwidth over Quest 2 Wi-Fi capabilities.

There’s no info on what this performance bump means in real-world usage, however it could mean Quest Pro may be capable of higher resolution PC VR streaming and slightly reduced latency.

With the launch of D-Link’s Air Bridge Wi-Fi dongle, it’s likely the company is looking to push the PC VR gaming aspect of the headset, since the $1,500 price tag already provides a steep barrier of entry to Quest Pro that PC gamers may be able to stomach better than most consumers.

The company says full Wi-fi 6E support is due out sometime in early 2023, and it of course will require a Wi-Fi 6E compatible network to function.

