Ahead of an upcoming technical conference, researchers from Meta’s Reality Labs Research group published details on their work toward creating ultra-wide field-of-view VR & MR headsets that use novel optics to maintain a compact goggles-style form-factor.

Published in advance of the ACM SIGGRAPH 2025 Emerging Technologies conference, the research article details two headsets, each achieving a horizontal field-of-view of 180 degrees (which is a huge jump over Meta’s existing headsets, like Quest 3, which is around 100 degrees).

The first headset is a pure VR headset which the researchers say uses “high-curvature reflective polarizers” to achieve the wide field of view in a compact form-factor.

The other is an MR headset, which uses the same underlying optics and head-mount but also incorporates four passthrough cameras to provide an ultra-wide passthrough field-of-view to match the headset’s field-of-view. The cameras total 80MP of resolution at 60 FPS.

The researchers compared the field-of-view of their experimental headsets to that of the current Quest 3. In the case of the MR headset, you can clearly see the advantages of the wider field-of-view: the user can easily see someone who is in a chair right next to them, and also has peripheral awareness of a snack in their lap.

Both experimental headsets appear to use something similar to the outside-in ‘Constellation’ tracking system that Meta used on its first consumer headset, the Oculus Rift CV1. We’ve seen Constellation pop up on a number of Reality Labs Research headsets over the years, likely because it’s easier to use for rapid iteration compared to inside-out tracking systems.

The researchers point out that similarly wide field-of-view headsets already exist the consumer market (for instance, those from Pimax), but the field-of-view often comes at the cost of significant bulk.

The Reality Labs researchers claim that these experimental headsets have a “form-factor comparable to current consumer devices.”

“Together, our prototype headsets establish a new state-of-the-art in immersive virtual and mixed reality experiences, pointing to the user benefits of wider FOVs for entertainment and telepresence applications,” the researchers claim.

For those hoping these experimental headsets point to a future Quest headset with an ultra-wide field-of-view… it’s worth noting that Meta does lots of R&D and has shown off many research prototypes over the years featuring technologies that have yet to make it to market.

For instance, back in 2018, Meta (at the time still called Facebook) showed a research prototype headset with varifocal displays. Nearly 7 years later, the company still hasn’t shipped a headset with varifocal technology.

As the company itself will tell you, it all comes down to tradeoffs; Meta CTO Andrew ‘Boz’ Bosworth explained as recently as late 2024 why he thinks pursuing a wider field-of-view in consumer VR headsets brings too many downsides in terms of price, weight, battery life, etc. But there’s always the chance that this latest research causes him to change his mind.

  • Arashi

    That's pretty cool! I respect Pimax for trying but honestly their wide FoV headsets have sub optimal optics, to say it nicely LOL. I didn't like it very much. Awesome to hear that Meta is researching this.

    • Rogue Transfer

      Meta researches everything they can think of, most of it never comes to a product though, sadly. Nor is there anything to say these prototype optics aren't sub-optimal – since no one outside of Meta has tried them to tell.

      • Charles U. Farley

  • Erik Middeldorp

    I'm looking forward to wider fov but my PC already struggles with all the pixels of the quest 3 and I wouldn't want the resolution any lower than quest 3. We need dynamic foveated rendering and for it to deliver the hoped for performance gains.

  • Charles U. Farley

  • jiink

    Cool stuff, but I'm surprised how big this still looks compared to Hypervision's high FOV optics + displays

    • Andrew Jakobs

      Except hypervision hasn't really shown a working prototype with the renders they show on their website, all they shown was a handheld prototype which was pretty large.

  • Christian Schildwaechter

    TL;DR: the FoV is limited by optics, displays, compute power and human vision, and most (standalone) HMD manufacturers will continue to stick to ~100° FoV due the disadvantages that come with higher FoV.

    So far a higher FoV on mobile SoCs made no sense as the required render performance increases exponentially with FoV increase as you have to cover a lot more geometry per degree when looking at it from the side. And the added graphics are is only visible in the peripheral view where our vision is much worse than when looking straight forward. So it made a lot more sense to increase the image quality at the center instead of waisting it on a higher FoV.

    Dynamic foveated rendering based on eye tracking will reduce the performance issues, but still leaves the fundamental problem that our vision simply doesn't work that well beyond just a few degrees. You cannot read any text beyond 45° of your view direction to the left/right, and it is hard even if you turn your eyes, because now the lens focuses the light onto a low resolution part of the retina. We turn our heads to see clearly beyond 25°, and see the sharpest only within about 6° straight forward. So a high FoV still is sort of waste, even if the performance problem is solved. Creating lenses that don't introduce a lot of distortion towards the edge is also rather hard, and with current displays with uniform pixel densities, a higher FoV will unavoidably reduce pixel density at the center.

    So small high FoV optics are a nice research projects, and high FoV no doubt adds to immersion. But until we have displays beyond 4K/eye resolution, or special displays/lenses with non-uniform pixel density/magnification plus GPUs that can render in much finer density steps than the ones we have today, most HMDs will still go for a lower FoV. Esp. since pretty much everybody is now targeting media use and productivity, where a high PPD is desirable for sharp text, which doesn't need a lot of render performance. The sole exception could be pure gaming HMDs that don't really need to be that sharp, or even could be, as they are more limited by the available GPU power. These might even benefit from a high FoV, because with ETFR the actual number of pixels that has to be rendered will be lower with a lower PPD. But the only company that might even consider a standalone HMD focused primarily on gaming would be Valve, everybody else will follow Apple's AVP template, picking higher pixel density over higher FoV.

    • Stephen Bard

      I found that I could never get used to the Quest 2 FOV, where I always felt I was looking out from a claustrophobic ((swim mask)) tube, and the Quest 3 at 110º feels barely adequate. I have been hugely disappointed that all of the current expensive micro-OLED headsets have FOVs even narrower than the Quest 2, and so I really do wish for headsets like these Meta prototypes with FOVs that would be very immersive. It would be perfectly acceptable for the pixel density to be lower on the periphery if I can experience less claustrophobia / more immersion.

    • Ondrej

      1. The exponential performance loss is NOT because of added geometry to render, but because planar projection of hardware rasterizer is terrible for wide FOV and necessary distortion correction for the lenses causes the eye buffer size to increase exponentially in resolution if you want to maintain 1:1 pixel quality in the center.
      This was already discovered with DK1, which was only 640 x 800 per eye, but eye buffer could go close to 2K x 2K if the FOV was pushed far.
      Rendering purely with raytracing (primary rays for geometry) solves this problem, but raytracing is still much slower on current hardware. However RT also allows MUCH more efficient foveated rendering than rasterization, so there are trade offs.

      2. Wide FoV immersion/presence has NOTHING to do with sharp fovea vision to read text. Up to 270° is needed for maximum human FOV when rotating eyes far, but doing that for a prolonged time is painful, so it doesn't matter that much. 200° is still worth it, though.
      New military headset from Palmer Luckey will achieve 360° by doing tricks like virtual mirrors or stretching etc, but that's for awareness, not immersion.

  • Pretty cool stuff!