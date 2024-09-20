The fast approaching Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 is landing on PC and Xbox consoles November 19th. While it wasn’t clear at its initial unveiling last summer whether Asobo’s next-gen flight sim would include VR support, the studio says it’s definitely coming, and even showed it off in action.

Asobo confirmed in a developer Q&A earlier this year that VR support was indeed coming, and that, in Executive Producer Martial Bossard’s words, it would be “spectacular.”

And while you still won’t find mention of VR support buried anywhere in the marketing material, the studio showed off VR support in action during the MFS 2024 Preview event, letting press and creators fly around using a Pimax Crystal Light headset.

According YouTuber ‘theVRpilot’, VR support will include fixed foveated rendering, and you can check it out in action in their video below:

Additionally, the studio detailed a number of new features coming to Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 at launch, including worldwide Aviation Careers, a Challenge League system, and a brand-new World Photographer mode.

Upping the realism, developer Asobo boasts an all-new enhancement of the ground detail.

“We can basically get every rock on Earth now; it’s unbelievable. We updated the aerial imagery for the entire world, and we set up a team of specialists that gather digital elevation maps from across the planet. The result of these last four years of work is that we now have an unprecedented level of ground detail. Nobody else has anything like this,” says Head of Microsoft Flight Simulator, Jorg Neumann.

The game will also include worldwide ship traffic, helipads, glider airports, oil rigs, vertical obstructions, and “dozens of animal species worldwide.”