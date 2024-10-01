Microsoft announced to enterprise partners last week that it’s discontinuing its latest AR headset, HoloLens 2, and pulling the plug on support updates at the end of 2027, leaving many to question whether the Redmond tech giant is shelving the platform altogether.

One such enterprise partner was Jens Lauritsen, Chief Product Officer of the Copenhagen-based XR startup Virsabi, who published the email from Microsoft detailing their plans.

In it (seen below), Microsoft announced the “Last Time Buy” for HoloLens 2, noting that remaining stock is on a first come, first served basis.

Additionally, Microsoft says HoloLens 2 will continue to receive security updates through December 31st, 2027, further noting the original 2016-era HoloLens will receive its final servicing update on December 10th, 2024.

Released in 2019, that 2027 end date isn’t a terrible lifespan for HoloLens 2—or any mobile device for that matter. However if any company announced it was putting out a product to pasture without announcing a clear follow-up, it should rightfully raise a few eyebrows.

While purely speculative, some of it may have to do with the company shifting resources to refine HoloLens 2 into a military platform for its contract with the U.S. Army, worth up to $22 billion—creating what is also known as Integrated Visual Augmentation System (IVAS).

Tailoring HoloLens 2 into the Army’s own IVAS has proven to be a big challenge though, and it may even be replaced. A recent Breaking Defense report suggests the U.S. Army is preparing a new open competition, called “IVAS Next”, which could mean Microsoft could be replaced if it’s outcompeted by other manufacturers.

It’s uncertain whether Microsoft shelving enterprise versions of HoloLens 2 is at all related, however we’re bound to learn more later this year when the Pentagon starts with official solicitation for IVAS Next.

The Microsoft message published by Lauritsen follows below: