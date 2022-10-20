Moss: Book II (2022) has finally made its way to PC today, as Polyarc has officially launched the exciting continuation of Quill’s adventures on SteamVR headsets.

If you own a PC VR headset, you can jump into Moss: Book II now on Steam, priced at $30.

The studio is also bundling both Moss (2018) and Moss: Book II for $42 on Steam, representing a 15% savings when purchasing them separately.

In the meantime, if you haven’t caught our spoiler-free review of Moss 2 where we gave it a [8.5/10] rating, here’s the gist:

Moss: Book II is a direct continuation of the first game in both story and core mechanics. Generally speaking, it’s a longer and better experience than the original Moss thanks to the introduction of new weapons, mechanics, and more intriguing puzzles. The game is polished to the brim with stellar art direction, with each segment of the game being its own detailed diorama with top notch composition. Sound is strong and animations are superb throughout, with one of the game’s enjoyable boss fights showcasing Polyarc’s animation prowess in particular. Though the ‘narrated book’ story structure may have hindered the impact of the story and characters, Moss: Book II is a well-rounded adventure you won’t want to miss.

Also, in case you haven’t be salivating over it since the launch of the first Moss on PC VR headsets back in 2018, check out the launch trailer below: