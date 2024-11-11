Cyan, the studio behind MYST and RIVEN, announced its PC VR-supported puzzle adventure Firmament (2023) is coming to PSVR 2 later than expected.

The news comes following the release of the game’s big PC and Mac 2.0 patch, which includes the studio’s upgrade from Unreal Engine 4.27+ to Unreal Engine 5.3.2.

“Doing this has resolved a WIDE number of stability issues related to the game running on various platforms,” Cyan says in the 2.0 patch notes.

The studio says Firmament for PC and PC VR headsets now includes a number of quality of life fixes similar to those seen in its recent update to the Myst remake, such as increases to performance and stability, as well as the adoption of OpenXR.

Now, the studio says its long-planned PlayStation and PSVR 2 release of Firmament is coming in Q1 of 2025, which follows a previous announcement in May that Cyan had “high hopes that [they] will be able to ship Firmament on PlayStation this Fall.”

“We have to update the PlayStation SDKs we use with the engine once more, and address a few remaining PlayStation-specific issues,” the studio says in a Kickstarter update. “Unfortunately this has taken us longer than we estimated, but we want to make sure the game is completely stable (and looking good!) on PlayStation before we ship it.”

Continuing: “All this work is not without a cost, though. Unfortunately it means that Firmament’s estimated PlayStation release has to be moved into Quarter One of 2025. We hope you’ll join us in the excitement we all share to be able to deliver Firmament on PlayStation 4, 5, and PS VR2 to you next year!”

Released in 2023 on PC and PC VR headsets, Firmament combines impressive visuals with the studio’s patently difficult puzzles, tossing you into a strange, interconnected realm filled with gigantic machines, voice recordings, found notes… everything you’d expect from a game from the studio behind Myst, Riven and Obduction.

None of those happen to offer PSVR 2 support though, making Firmament the first in the bunch, which could point to a rash of PSVR 2 releases yet to come from the storied studio.