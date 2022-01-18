nDreams, the veteran VR developer and publisher behind Phantom: Covert Ops (2020), announced it’s creating a new studio dedicated to AAA VR games, dubbed nDreams Studio Elevation.

Studio Director Glenn Brace, who previously served as Head of Art at nDreams and art director at Climax Studios, calls it a combination of “competency growth, investment in emerging developers, and the VR ecosystem.”

“Feeding the VR industry with funding, game development knowledge and technology, as well as exploring new and existing genres of player experiences will help our entire industry drive player adoption and platform growth,” says Brace. “nDreams Studio Elevation aims to be at the forefront of this new wave of VR innovation by creating deep, immersive and engaging experiences that take VR gaming to the next level.”

The opening of nDreams Studio Elevation follows the opening of its second VR development studio back in July, called nDreams Studio Orbital, which focuses on creating games as a service for VR.

As one of most senior VR developers, nDreams has created a number of VR titles over the years spanning all major platforms, including Phantom: Covert Ops, Far Cry VR: Dive into Insanity, Shooty Fruity, The Assembly, and meditation app Perfect. It’s also gearing up to publish third-party indie titles, with the first being upcoming VR city simulator game Little Cities from Purple Yonder.

The company’s new VR game studio is offering a hybrid work model by being remote first with plans to open a UK-located HQ as a space for in-person collaboration. You can find job listings here.