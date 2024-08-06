One of VR’s most senior studios nDreams announced they’re getting ready to announce “what’s next” at the VR Games Showcase next week.

Coming August 15th and presented by industry veteran Jamie Feltham, the inaugural VR Games Showcase will cover titles targeting Quest, PSVR 2 and PC VR—promising 15 titles and announcements from a smorgasbord of XR studios.

Among them will be nDream, which has developed a host of memorable VR games including Phantom: Covert Ops (2020), Fracked (2021), Synapse (2023), and Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord (2023).

Are you ready for what’s next from @nDreams? Then you better tune into the VR Games Showcase in 10 days on YouTube.https://t.co/oq7etivmWy pic.twitter.com/t3uQhJIHq9 — VR Games Showcase | Aug 15 on YouTube (@vrgamesshowcase) August 5, 2024

It’s uncertain what nDreams has up its sleeve, whether it be additional content to existing titles, or a new game. Outside of its main studio, nDreams maintains a publishing arm in addition to first-party nDreams Studio Orbital, nDreams Studio Elevation, and Nearlight (Shooty Fruity, Perfect), the latter of which was acquired by nDreams in late 2022.

Whatever the case, the studio will be present at Gamescom from August 21st – 23rd at the Home of XR megabooth, also headed by Feltham, which will also feature content from Vertigo Games, Fast Travel Games, Soul Assembly, Combat Waffle Studios, Beyond Frames Entertainment, Flat2VR Studios, and Patient 8 Games.

The VR Games Showcase is slated to air on Thursday, August 15th at 12:00 PM ET (local time here). We’ll of course be following along via the showcase’s official YouTube channel.