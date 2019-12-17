Pimax unveiled a new VR headset called ‘Artisan’ yesterday that, according to Pimax European Marketing Director Martin “SweViver” Lammi, shouldn’t have been revealed until CES 2020.

Pimax tweeted this cryptic image yesterday, and also published it to their website:

The headset is lower resolution than their other “8K” headset offerings, quoted as including a 3,200 × 1,440 display; it isn’t clear whether this is a single display, making it effectively dual 1,600 × 1,440 displays for each eye, or if it’s indeed two 3,200 × 1,440 displays. Considering it also has a lower advertised field of view (FOV) at 140 degrees (“8K” and “5K” variants are advertised with a 200 degree FOV) it very likely could be a single panel, divided in two for each eyes. Artisan boasts the same 120 refresh rate of the Pimax “5K” Plus, a $700 headset—so all things considered, Pimax may be positioning Artisan as its newest low-cost headset.

There’s still too little to go on for now, so it’s hard to guess what Pimax is aiming for with its mysterious “?49.00” pricing. The company is however still lagging behind in fulfilling “8K” headset orders for Kickstarter backers and regular customers alike, so the Christmas imagery may be simply be hollow marketing, and likely doesn’t indicate a pre-Christmas 2019 launch at all.

SEE ALSO
Pimax "8K" Headsets & Accessories Delayed Again, Now Estimated for Late 2019 & Early 2020

Martin “SweViver” Lammi certainly was taken by surprise by the announcement, as he took to the Pimax forums to explain that the big reveal would come to CES 2020, which takes place in early January:

“If anyone asks me what’s going on here, well I don’t know. Or I know, but I’m not allowed to talk about it. Im [sic] not allowed to talk about this unit at all. Officially it doesn’t exist. This was supposed to be announced and demoed on CES, but obviously someone didn’t agree.”

Lammi further admits even he doesn’t know about the release date, and that he’s unsure why Artisan has the same large body as the company’s “8K” and “5K” variants, which feature a larger advertised FOV.

“Tooling [a] new design from scratch is super-expensive and time consuming. [A new body design] [m]ight happen in the future (who knows), but surely not at this point,” Lammi hypothesizes.

Whatever the case may be, it appears we’ll be getting a look at CES 2020. We’ll have feet on the ground in Las Vegas for the show, which goes from January 7th – 10th, 2020, so make sure to follow us then for all things VR/AR to come from one of the world’s largest consumer tech shows.

This article may contain affiliate links. If you click an affiliate link and buy a product we may receive a small commission which helps support the publication. See here for more information.


RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • JesperL

    Looks like the right specs in the wrong hmd..

  • Arashi

    Is it me or is this company getting worse since Kevin took office?

  • Ad

    They need to:

    1) Release universal accessories for hand tracking, eye tracking, 10m cables, full headstraps, face foam that can be washed, and even wireless if possible. This will pull in Index owners who just won’t get their headsets. I am open to buying a 10M cable or eye tracking from them.
    2) Make index style controllers that are as good but don’t have finger tracking. If they can lower the price then they’re perfect for Vive owners thinking about Alyx.
    3) Release the artisan as a mid range headset for those who don’t want a Rift S, and a really advanced 8KX, both super comfortable and with Pimax controllers in the box/can be bought with a coupon for steamVR base stations. This will pull in newbies who find the specs impressive and the people on the edge.
    4) Do whatever they need to to make their customer service and PR world class. Jump on events and controversies with other people like HTC and Oculus with flash sales and press releases.

    As a small company they can move faster than the big companies and listen to people rumbling about what they need.

    • Xron

      And $? needed for r/d?

      • Ad

        They’re already making a lot of these.

  • impurekind

    It’s not needed from these guys. Other companies have the more “standard” VR headsets covered. In my opinion Pimax should stick to the high-end units they’re known for. But, I guess I don’t know the full picture so maybe it is a good strategy.

    • Bob

      “I guess I don’t know the full picture so maybe it is a good strategy.”

      This isn’t a good strategy at all if you had any experience with business and marketing.

  • Mei Ling

    Pimax is a complete and utter mess with their marketing and public relations. They have absolutely no idea or have any experience with what they are doing.

    They have an extremely complicated purchasing options scheme and too many product offerings. The fact that they are announcing yet another product when they’re already having difficulty fulfilling existing orders and delivering on “promised” products is simply unprofessional and frankly amateurish business strategy.

    If Pimax wishes to be taken seriously as a professional entity with integrity they need to change their entire operations from the ground up.

    • Debbra

      I’m outsourcing from the solace of my home, completing some simple jobs that only require from you a PC and web access and it’s the best occupation I at any stage had…. After 6 months on this job and I made in total 36 thousand dollars… Basically I profit 80 bucks/hourly and work for 3 to 4 h daily.And great thing about this is that you can make your own schedule when you work and for how long and you get paid at the end of each week ->->-> hackflowerpot.am-strand.de

  • Bob

    I think someone else on here has made it pretty clear; Pimax are just simply clueless and way out of their depth. It’s a shame because there are lot of people that support this company and their grand ambitions but even these people know that this company’s business acumen is almost non-existent.

  • J.C.

    Who is this targeted at?

    I think…me. I have an original Vive, replaced the controllers with Index ones. The other pimax headsets are so high rez that I doubt my 1080 would run them properly. This one appears to offer a wider FOV, a bit higher resolution screens and a higher possible framerate.
    It’ll depend on other factors, like comfort and tether length, but…I’m definitely interested to see what the price is. If it’s $349? I’m probably buying it.

    • huh

      Im in the same boat.
      The Reverb is currently my next go to headset.
      Will wait now and see what Artisan offers.
      Looking for a decent FOV, comfort, resolution. etc.

  • nejihiashi88

    this is a joke right now, just how many versions they announced?

  • Mike Porter

    I have the 5K+ and if they plan to use the same plastic case for a Valve Index-level FOV HMD (which I also own btw) then they are out of their mind.
    We’ll see what this really is.

    • wow

      They could be aiming for better than index specs at a quest/rift price point which isn’t bad at all tbh. Wish they would release their previous accessories before even thinking about the headset though.

      • Mike Porter

        My point is the 5K/8K plastic case is too big to be competitive without a high FOV justification.

  • Pulstar44

    I wish someone would release some steam VR compatible controllers without the finger tracking. Maybe a steam VR version of the Oculus touch. I really don’t like the knuckles controllers and would like to have some options. I love my index though.
    And pimax can make all the headsets they want but their software is poor and glitchy. If it ran natively in steam it would be much better but I refuse to buy a pimax until they get their software sorted out. My experience with my 5K plus was not good. Sent it back to Amazon for a refund.

    • Immersive Computing

      Touch shape controllers with Triad Semiconductor diodes for steamVR tracking

      • Pulstar44

        Agreed. I prefer the original touch controllers cuz they felt the best to me. I still use the cv1 sometimes for that reason alone.

    • wow

      Tbh if you haven’t had a pimax headset don’t knock the company. They do have an awful business model but the product is better than anything out there. I can’t even put on a vive or oculus headset anymore even though I fell in love with VR using those headsets in VR arcades.

      • Pulstar44

        Oh so sorry. Didn’t realize you had to show proof to post on here. Please direct me to the proof you showed everyone before you posted on here…
        If you had a good experience with pimax then that’s great. Not everyone does. I’ve owned nearly every headset including the pimax 5K plus because I like to try them for myself and not listen to the reviewers. I’ve had backgrounds disappearing in some games and other games refusing to run at all. Some games ran great. Sometimes the tracking was off. It’s a shame because I love the field of view and the headset is comfortable for me. But the cons far outweigh the pros.

        • mellott124

          I had a 5K+ as well and sold it. When its sitting just right on my face, and after the distortion was fixed, it wasn’t half bad. However there was still residue distortion at the edges, updates problems, and performance issues. Not to mention the software problems. About 85% of the way there. If FOV is your thing then obviously you may like PiMax but for any other spec there are better options.

    • Andrew Jakobs

      You can always buy the older vive controllers if you don’t like the knuckle controllers.

      • Pulstar44

        I have them but they don’t really compare to the touch controllers. Games nowadays need analog sticks anyways.

  • wow

    Pimax has a good product but they have no idea what they are doing business wise

  • eckehard

    I think that are old retoured versions with simpler displays – refurbished ..

  • Lulu Vi Britannia

    Is everyone really surprised at this point? Pimax is an utter piece of shit. It’s been a joke from the very beginning, but suckers fell for the high specs it showed on paper and gave money to complete amateurs.

    Just fuck off, for God’s sake! The VR market is too crowded.

    • Zantetsu

      I’ve read lots of comments from happy customers. By what criteria do you heap your abuse on Pimax?

    • Andrew Jakobs

      uhh, the VR market ISN’T crowded enough, that’s why new headsets take longer..

  • Ratm

    I don`t think they could predict in any business plan, that nvidia would freeze gpu development so much the last 4 years.
    Judging by the speed they used to advance before monopole, Nvidia must have a stock of the next 5 technology steps gpus already in a cave somewhere.
    Apple like prices on a famously low quality product will not work for them. It would had ,if we had better gpus. That was the plan.
    So..plan B is… a) Cripple the product, b)Hit the market where it really needs. C) Sell at the max price you can sell what you have.

  • Zerofool

    It seems that the Artisan will be an entry level kit, which comes bundled with controllers and uses inside-out tracking. It has two separate LCD panels with 1600×1440 resolution each, it is PC-tethered, and the image on their website doesn’t show the actual design of the HMD.
    Here are some quotes from SweViver during MRTV’s live stream yesterday, as well as from the forums:

    “2 panels”
    “Tethered, for now”
    Q: “[A] Budget [option] must be a full bundle” A: “yes indeed ;)”
    “Artisan will not use that strap” in response to Sebastian’s rant about the standard Pimax elastic strap (visible on image on their site)
    “FOV is restructed by the nature ofo the panels and resolution.”
    “No, it uses different panels, which doesnt go wider than approx 140 [degrees FOV]”
    Q: “Any controllers with this headset?” A: “maybe :)”
    “the casing/housing is incorrect on that image”
    Q: “maybe it’s with inside out tracking and comes with controllers” A: “hmmmmmmmm :)”
    Q: “SweViver have you tried the Artisan? Is it ready?” A: “yes, yes”

    “OLEDS are pentile, unless they are very expensive. I think we can skip the OLED hype train for a while”
    Q: “Artisan… Would it have inside-out tracking?” A: “Finally someone who is thinking.”

  • Adrian Meredith

    These are clearly refurbished 5k+ locked to small fov mode, nothing more.

  • Andrew Jakobs

    Looking forward to the actual reveal, if only because it’s an extra headset on the market to choose from. But quality is something Pimax isn’t really known for, their 4K headsets broke pretty fast with a lot of people.