At the announcement of Half-Life: Alyx last year, Valve promised it would release Source 2 tools which would allow the community to extend the game’s content and functionality. Now, two weeks after the launch of the game, Valve says it’s presently working on the tools but isn’t ready to share a release date just yet.

Half-Life: Alyx launched to critical acclaim, and as more players finish the game, hunger is growing for mods and community content that will give players even more to do in Alyx.

Last year Valve announced that “a set of Source 2 tools for building new levels will be available for the game, enabling any player to build and contribute new environments for the community to enjoy,” and that ‘Hammer’, the studio’s level authoring tool, has been “updated with all of the game’s virtual reality gameplay tools and components.”

Two weeks post-release, Valve tells Road to VR that the company is ‘currently working on Source 2 modding tools’, but isn’t ready to share a specific release date. At this point, it isn’t clear if the wait will be weeks or months, nor do we know to what extent the Coronavirus situation—with Valve employees moving to work-from-home—may have altered the expected timeline.

While those of us who have completed the game may be hungry for community-made content, it turns out that we’re still well in the minority; it can be seen from achievements for Half-Life: Alyx that only 23% of players have completed the game to date.