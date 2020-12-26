Christmas day has come and the evidence suggests that Quest 2 was a hot gift item this year. While it may have inspired screams of joy, it turns out that kids under 13 years old aren’t actually allowed to use the headset according to Facebook. That leaves parents in the awkward position of either handing over their own Facebook account credentials or being stuck with an unusable headset.

If you’re a parent who picked up Quest 2 for a child under 13 years old, you may have hoped to be this year’s holiday hero, but unfortunately once the box is opened and the headset turned on, Facebook will foil those plans. That’s because of the recent requirement that Quest 2 and other Oculus headsets be connected to a valid Facebook account and the company doesn’t allow Facebook accounts to be made by children under 13 years old.

The 13 year old limitation is seen across many account services which are required to use various gadgets, but it is easily overruled by parents who may choose to use their own accounts to activate devices for their kids, or just tell their kids to fudge their age when signing up for their own account.

However, Facebook is fairly unique because the company insists that the age on the account matches that of the user and will proactively shut down accounts if it finds out otherwise. It states very clearly, “Creating an account with false info is a violation of our terms. This includes accounts registered on the behalf of someone under 13. […] Note that we’ll promptly delete the account of any child under the age of 13 that’s reported to us […]”

In some cases the company has gone as far as locking accounts and asking users to send photos of government-issued identification to verify their name and age.

The company also prohibits “sharing accounts between multiple people,” which makes it technically against the rules for parents to log into the headset with their own account for their child to use. Although the company says it has plans to eventually include multi-user support on Quest 2, each user will still require their own unique Facebook account (and still must be 13 years old or older).

Of course, parents who deem it ok for their kids to use the headset can probably skirt these rules, but the risk remains that Facebook finds out about it, locks the account, and limits the functionality of a headset which may have cost between $300 and $400. Though the greater risk, perhaps, is an inconsolable child who can no longer use their shiny new gadget.

And let’s not forget the imposition of giving a young child access to your Facebook account through the headset—which would allow them to share screenshots, videos, and livestreams of their VR activities to your Facebook community.

It’s hard to blame any parent that runs into this trap. While the headset’s product pages generally include “Facebook account required” somewhere in the verbiage, can anyone blame customers for not knowing that Facebook accounts only are for people 13 and older? Even if they happened to spot the “age 13 and up” fine print (which is not always included) should parents be expected to know that this is an enforced rule, which could lead to the headset becoming unusable, rather than a manufacturer’s suggestion?

It is a common misconception that the 13 year old limitation is due to unknown health risks for younger children using VR headsets. The primary reason is because of the U.S. Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA), which defines special rules for online companies that collect information about children under 13 years old. Facebook, like many other companies, chooses to simply not allow children under 13 onto its services rather than open itself up to COPPA liability. So even though there’s plenty of Quest 2 games that can be played entirely offline with no data being sent to or from the headset, the Facebook account requirement imposes an age limit on Quest 2 by proxy.

  • shadow9d9

    I really don’t understand this article. Everywhere else says that having multiple devices on one account is fine. https://vrscout.com/news/oculus-account-multiple-headsets-ban/

    • VR5

      That doesn’t contradict anything stated in the article though.

    • Rogue Transfer

      Multiple devices on one account is fine(so one person can own two or more headsets using their personal Facebook acount), but multiple people sharing one Facebook account breaks the T&C(section 3.1: “Not … give access to your Facebook account to others”).

      From your article link, this is clearly implied when they say: “As for the customer’s question about enabling their guest to use their secondary device, we plan to introduce the ability for multiple users to log into the same device using their own Facebook account.” I.e. It’s not allowed to have multiple users logged in(e.g. a guest) through one person’s Facebook account, but a guest needs to wait until they have the option to log-in with their own account. Nothing contradicts what RoadToVR has said.

  • Kojack

    Oculus has had use by under 13 year olds as a terms of service violation since the CV1 came out, so its not a new thing. Now we have the facebook restriction added on as well.

    • VR5

      IPD is another thing to consider here. Under 13 year olds might not be accommodated by the available IPD options.

      But the problem remains that parents might not be aware of these considerations beforehand (IPD and FB ToS).

    • benz145

      The difference is two-fold. First far fewer children under 13 would own a Rift CV1 given its $600 introductory price ($800 including touch) + the need for a powerful gaming PC. Quest 2 is far more likely to wind up in the hands of someone under 13.

      Second, while Rift headsets weren’t *supposed* to be used by kids under 13, as far as we know, Oculus accounts themselves weren’t previously subject to the same real identity/name/age requirements and potential verification as Facebook accounts, which means parents could make an account for their kid or share their own account with their kid if they chose to without any likely recourse.

      • Kojack

        True, not many under 13s would own a Rift, but the terms of service (since march 2016) say that even using the system by an under 13 (not just ownership) is a violation and they can terminate your license.
        Sure, they’ve never enforced it that I know of (unlike facebook accounts), but it’s still been (an overlooked) part of the TOS for the last 4 years.

  • Thomas

    Oh God how I hate Facebook.
    I cannot fathom why people would buy an Quest and sell their soul to Facebook, with the added constant risk of them shutting down you account for no reason at all.

    • RL

      I bought the firsy oculus quest before they started this requirement..I ended up creating fake accounts. As soon as a competitor releases a tetherless one, that works on steam, I’ll chuck the oculus in the trash.

  • Honestly speaking, there actually is a suggested age for starting using VR. The DK2 initially had 7 years as a limit. When too young, children have difficulties in understanding what is real and what is not, so a limit is actually to be enforced.

    • Dharma Galaxy

      Physicists also have difficulties in understanding what is real and what is not. Your point?

  • Lulu Vi Britannia

    Omg, if only there was a solution to this soooo complicated situation! Like, I don’t know… using the PARENT’S account?
    And no, using your own account for your kid does NOT mean it “would allow them to share screenshots, videos, and livestreams of their VR activities to your Facebook community.” You can disable all of that.

    Props to you to make a completely anti-Facebook news. SO professional, guys. It’s also complete misinformation. Don’t use your website to spread YOUR narrative.

    • Stefan

      Facebook may decide that you share your account based on it regularly being used at the same time in different locations. Then it may be just gone forever, purchased content included.

      I suggest not doing this.

    • RL

      That isn’t the point. The point is that in order to play this, you must create a Facebook account. They are using a gaming platform to continue growing facebook. It’s one thing if they gave the oculus for free or the games, then you are giving something in return, but here, you are paying for the product and games, and still they want your information to bombard you with ads.

  • I don’t want to be the one defending Facebook here but Oculus’ EULA and the instructions you must go through at the beginning have always included the 13 years as the limit. Mostly for legal but also health reasons.

    It has also purely practical reasons – if you have tried to put an adult-sized HMD (i.e. all of them) on the head of an 8-10 year old kid then unless they have an unusually large head t you will know it doesn’t fit, doesn’t stay in place and it is difficult to avoid eyestrain because the lenses are too far apart for comfortable viewing.

    See here, explanation directly from the Oculus ex-CEO Iribe from 2015:
    https://www.vrfocus.com/2015/06/oculus-rift-age-limit/

    That is not new in any way.

    Of course, nobody reads that stuff. Same as ESRB rating on games people buy to their kids – like my sister, who is against violent games, buying GTA 5 to my 8 years old nephew, because she thought it was “about cars” …). And then people are outraged when someone actually decides to enforce the rules.

    But bashing Facebook as the Grinch who stole Christmas is easier and generates more clicks, of course – everybody hates Facebook.

    • Stefan

      You may have read the article first: the problem here is the actual implementation of a parent’s decision to overrule the suggested age. With Oculus accounts, just creating one for your kid is no hassle. You can even create a PIN for stored credit card info, so they can’t just buy stuff. With Facebook accounts, that’s a completely different story.

  • TechPassion

    VR is not a toy. For children under 10 or 11, there should be parents present nearby. Also from physical safety point of view. I think 12+ should be normally allowed.

    • RL

      Dumb comment. I have three kids, ranging from 6 to 15. They all use it just fine with zero issues.

  • Dharma Galaxy

    I bought a Quest 1 right before the Pandemic. In a couple of years I’ll buy anything other than another Oculus.