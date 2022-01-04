The 2021 holiday season was very likely the best yet for the Oculus Quest 2. For the first time ever, holiday search volume in the US for the headset exceeded major gaming consoles like PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox.

The holidays have always been a peak time for VR. As the technology has grown increasingly more affordable and easier to use, it has become a hot gift item thanks to its novelty. The 2021 holiday season however may well have been VR’s biggest moment yet, lead by Quest 2.

For the first time ever this year we’ve seen search volume in the US for a single headset exceed the latest major game consoles.

Above we can see that US search volume for Oculus Quest leapt massively right around Christmas, seemingly in response to many new users opening headsets and then turning to Google to learn more about them.

This was the first time since the release of Quest that searches for any single headset have edged out those for the latest consoles from Nintendo, PlayStation, and Xbox.

Zooming out on the timeline a bit, to the start of the holiday shopping season, we can see that searches for Oculus Quest similarly spiked around Black Friday, but not nearly enough to eclipse the major game consoles. While the consoles enjoyed the bulk of search volume in general, Christmas day saw Quest searches rocket to the top.

Although it’s an interesting milestone, we certainly can’t use the data to conclude that Quest sold better than the major consoles. While that could be the case, it seems likely that the surge in Quest searches has much to do with it being a relatively new product (and likely the first-ever headset for many), which means lots of ‘new product’ questions to be answered. On the other hand, game consoles are a far more mature product category with users that are less likely to have heaps of questions to be searched for.

SEE ALSO
Quest v34 Update Brings 'Space Sense' Guardian, Android Notifications & MR App Publishing

And it’s worth keeping things in perspective. While it’s pretty impressive that there were more people out there searching for Quest this holiday than any time previously, it’s still only about half of the search volume seen for iPhone, even at its peak. Here’s the same chart as above, but with iPhone thrown into the mix.

The big question is how many of the new users brought in during the holidays will stick around for the long haul? VR has always had the ‘wow factor’, but long-term retention is a challenge given the barriers to using a headset compared to, say, sitting down on a couch to play a game console. Will Quest’s biggest holiday yet translate into its biggest year yet in 2022? Only time will tell.

This article may contain affiliate links. If you click an affiliate link and buy a product we may receive a small commission which helps support the publication. See here for more information.


RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • Till Eulenspiegel

    Now would be the worst time to buy the Quest 2, new headsets from Meta, Apple and Sony are coming out this year.

    • Blaexe

      Now is a great time to buy a Quest 2 as there will be nothing else this good at this price point anytime soon.

      Quest 2 is already going mainstream. Fear mongering won’t change that.

      • Till Eulenspiegel

        You are living inside your own bubble if you think VR is mainstream. Unless they solved the comfort issue, VR will never be accepted as a common digital device.

        • Blaexe

          Sales numbers on the level of mainstream consoles is just that: Mainstream for a gaming device.

          • Till Eulenspiegel

            Nintendo Switch has sold 93 million units, that’s mainstream figure. How many Quest 2 was sold?

          • Blaexe

            Switch was released almost 5 years ago. Quest 2 not even 1 1/2 years ago.

            Clearly you just want to argue. Have fun.

          • Till Eulenspiegel

            Then combined Oculus Go, Quest 1 and Quest 2 – how many units sold?

          • Blaexe

            Making the world how you want it to be, huh?

            Mainstream started with Quest 2. It’s selling somewhere between Xbox Series and PS5. These are mainstream consoles. Which means Quest 2 is a mainstream console aswell.

          • Till Eulenspiegel

            What makes you sanctioned Quest 2 as a mainstream device?

            Show to us the sales number that you said is somewhere between those consoles.

          • Blaexe

            There are various estimations and you know that very well.

            We are literally in a news providing evidence for the popularity of Quest 2.

            Seems like you you some kind of personal issue with the popularity of Quest 2, so I’ll cut it here.

          • Till Eulenspiegel

            If you are too embarrassed after finding out the truth, I will paste it here:

            https://www.statista.com/statistics/1249850/oculus-quest-2-units-sold-by-quarter/

            The total sales of Quest 2 is 1.89 million units.

            Xbox is 10 million and PS5 is 15 million.

            https://www.vgchartz.com/article/451990/ps5-vs-xbox-series-xs-sales-comparison-november-2021/

          • ViRGiN

            Lol

          • NL_VR

            Dont take this wrong but i dont think you know what you are talking about.
            And linking to a Paywalled service nice move.

      • Ella Dominguez

        I’ve made $20,410 just within three weeks simply working job at a computer.~ad207~Immediately when I lost my last career, I was so unsettled & at last I searched great project now in this way I am capable to get thousands residing at my home.~ad207~All of you certainly can join this opportunity & obtain more dollars online by exploring following website. >>> http://utraker.com/googletrends

  • Daniel Lingard Leaper

    Although I don’t totally agree with some of the arguments here I would say this, if I was to guess I’d say for every 10 new VR users after 6 months 1 is still using it on anything like a regular basis. Quoting sales doesn’t really mean that much likewise with internet searches. I mean I’ve searched a lot for things to do with quest but I would barely ever search for things related to a new xbox or PlayStation………because there’s no need. Estimated sales of Quest look good but the reality is that doesnt really tell the whole story. I love VR & use it numerous times a week, I’ve picked up a decent size of added friends in VR & what I see from that is 90% of those friends are never online……like ever! VR will always have a following & it will grow but I think the future of it is perhaps a little over estimated by some people. From my own experience of trying to get people in VR (and lets face it VR people are its biggest pushers) you cant make someone want it, some people just have no time for it and never will. It’s not comfort, its not graphics…..its just not their thing and never will be.

    • Holdup

      Get something as small and light as a normal pair of sunglass with human retina resolution, 200 degree field of view, launch the movie theater app then hand it over to a vr critic and tell me they won’t see the potential

      • FrankB

        Long way off.

      • ViRGiN

        People are already mostly convinced about vr – the tech is great, just software is lacking, no matter if you spend 300, or 3000. Money doesn’t limit the experience – software does