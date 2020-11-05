If you plan on sweating in your Oculus Quest 2, you’ll either want a few spare facial interfaces hanging around, or a way to cover the stock foam for easier cleaning. VR Cover, a company making VR facial interface covers since 2014, just released their silicone and fabric variants for Quest 2.

As an official product partner with Oculus, VR Cover was tapped to offer a pleather-covered memory foam facial interface replacement direct from Oculus. At the time of this writing, the $29 foam replacement still isn’t available (like most official accessories at this point), with international shipment estimated for sometime this month.

If you’re still looking for a solution from a trusted name though, VR Cover is now offering slip-over covers in both silicone ($14/€14) and fabric ($19/€19), purchasable through the company’s distribution channels serving the US, EU, and the rest of the world.

1 of 2

VR Cover’s silicone variant is said to be made from medical-grade, hypoallergenic silicone which can be cleaned with antibacterial wipes or washed completely with soap and water. Unlike the stock foam, it also comes with a light-blocking guard around the nose piece. The fabric version, made from 100% cotton, comes with two machine-washable covers for easy swap-outs.

Nearly a month after Quest 2’s launch, there’s still not a lot of options when it comes to VR covers or foam replacements specifically for Quest 2. The whole facial interface is subtly smaller than the original 2019 Quest, and also has slightly different attach points, making it difficult to source a quality parts on Amazon or Ebay due to a confusing mix of incompatible original Quest accessories.

One clever and fairly cheap way of making sure all of your VR headsets are staying sanitary is by using single-use face masks, which we’ve seen frequently at expos and conferences—before all of those events were cancelled this year, that is. Still, you may find these great for keeping your headset clean for the one-and-done demos to friends and family.

Whatever the case, facial interface foam is a magnet for grease, dust and of course bacteria. Make sure to check out our guide on How to Clean Your VR Headset for some handy tips on keeping your headset from becoming a haven for nasty microbes.

We can’t recommend any third-party accessory yet since we haven’t had the opportunity. If you know of any quality replacement foams or covers for Quest 2, let us know in the comments below and we’ll add it to our list of alternatives.