Indie developer Leonard Menchiari and publisher Abonico Game Works announced Path of Fury: Episode I – Tetsuo’s Tower, an upcoming on-rails VR action game inspired by ’80s Kung Fu flicks.

Coming to Quest next year, Path of Fury aims to thrust you into a seedy underworld, armed with nothing but your fists. The objective: make your way up Tetsuo’s fortress floor-by-floor, punching everyone who gets in your way.

“Precision and speed are everything. Each enemy has a weakness—you’ll have to find it and strike before they swarm,” the studios say. “As the floors stack higher, so do the odds. The action doesn’t let up, and neither can you. This is pure, high-stakes combat where every punch counts, and hesitation could be fatal.”

As seen in the reveal trailer, the game takes heavy inspiration from Chinese Kung Fu films, such as Wong Kar Wai’s early work, Indonesian action film The Raid (2011), and games like Time Crisis and the Fist of the North Star arcade cabinet.

Path of Fury is set to be Menchiari’s first VR project, which follows the release of side-scroller Trek to Yomi (2022) and The Eternal Castle [REMASTERED] (2019).

Path of Fury: Episode I – Tetsuo’s Tower is slated to launch in early 2025 on Quest 2/3/Pro, priced at $9.99. You can wishlist it on the Horizon Store here.