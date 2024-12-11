Indie developer Leonard Menchiari and publisher Abonico Game Works announced Path of Fury: Episode I – Tetsuo’s Tower, an upcoming on-rails VR action game inspired by ’80s Kung Fu flicks.

Coming to Quest next year, Path of Fury aims to thrust you into a seedy underworld, armed with nothing but your fists. The objective: make your way up Tetsuo’s fortress floor-by-floor, punching everyone who gets in your way.

“Precision and speed are everything. Each enemy has a weakness—you’ll have to find it and strike before they swarm,” the studios say. “As the floors stack higher, so do the odds. The action doesn’t let up, and neither can you. This is pure, high-stakes combat where every punch counts, and hesitation could be fatal.”

As seen in the reveal trailer, the game takes heavy inspiration from Chinese Kung Fu films, such as Wong Kar Wai’s early work, Indonesian action film The Raid (2011), and games like Time Crisis and the Fist of the North Star arcade cabinet.

SEE ALSO
Watch NBA Courtside in Quest, Including 52 Immersive Games This Season

Path of Fury is set to be Menchiari’s first VR project, which follows the release of side-scroller Trek to Yomi (2022) and The Eternal Castle [REMASTERED] (2019).

Path of Fury: Episode I – Tetsuo’s Tower is slated to launch in early 2025 on Quest 2/3/Pro, priced at $9.99. You can wishlist it on the Horizon Store here.

Newsletter graphic

This article may contain affiliate links. If you click an affiliate link and buy a product we may receive a small commission which helps support the publication. More information.


Scott Hayden
Well before the first modern XR products hit the market, Scott recognized the potential of the technology and set out to understand and document its growth. He has been professionally reporting on the space for nearly a decade as Editor at Road to VR, authoring more than 4,000 articles on the topic. Scott brings that seasoned insight to his reporting from major industry events across the globe.