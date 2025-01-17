Meta is fairly tight-lipped when it comes to detailing just how many headsets it sells, although there are a few ways to gauge the platform’s popularity, one of which is fresh downloads of its required companion app, Meta Horizon, available on Android and iOS devices.

Citing data obtained by independent analyst Omdia, Game Developer (via Forbes) notes that downloads of the Meta Horizon app fell by 27% on Christmas Day 2024 when compared to 2023, which is historically the app’s yearly peak for downloads.

The chart below, courtesy of Omdia and Sensor Tower, also tracks some of the biggest moments in Meta’s successive Quest releases, including the launch of Quest 2 in October 2020 and its record-setting sales the following year, the release of Quest 3 in October 2023, and the release Quest 3S in October 2024.

Note: Quest 3S is the company’s latest mixed reality headset, which packs in Quest 3’s Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 chipset and full-color mixed reality capabilities, as well as Quest 2’s older displays and bulkier Fresnel lenses.

Quest 3S is an excellent headset if you only have $300 to spend, although we still recommend springing for Quest 3, priced at $500.

Image courtesy Omdia via Game Developer

That’s not the whole story though. Notably, the chart above doesn’t take into account re-downloads, app updates, or subsequent downloads on new or additional devices for an existing iOS/Google Play account. It also doesn’t take into account users who already own a Quest device and are adding a new one to their account, such as a user upgrading from Quest 2 to Quest 3S.

As Game Developer notes, other factors that may detract from linking app downloads directly to headset sales include second-hand sales, headset sharing, and non-owners downloading the app to explore the app store.

Quest 3S (left), Quest 3 (right) | Images courtesy Meta

In lieu of official data, another barometer is third-party retailers. Citing data from Amazon product pages, Game Developer notes that Meta sold over 160,000 Quest headsets in November 2024 across eight countries, which represents a 16% decrease in sales on Amazon year-over-year. Two-thirds of those headsets were Quest 3S, while the remainder was Quest 3, according to the report.

On the flipside, Quest 3S was the top-selling console on Amazon US in 2024, beating out Switch, PlayStation 5 Pro, and both Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X hardware refreshes.

Quest Black Friday Sales Volume on Amazon May Have Fallen Short of 2023

Still, the decrease in app downloads and year-over-year Amazon sales may suggest a cooling of enthusiasm compared to the Quest 2 era, which set the bar exceptionally high. According to Omdia’s data, Meta managed to more than double overall app downloads in the year after Quest 2 was initially released, and nearly triple the number of downloads that following Christmas.

Only time will tell how much gas Meta effectively puts behind Quest 3 and Quest 3S, and how many big (and likely exclusive) games it can fund to move the needle in this year’s long ramp up to the holiday season. In an effort to bolster Quest 3S sales, Meta has actually discounted the largest storage variant of Quest 3S (256GB) by $50 for a limited time, bringing it to $350, which comes in addition a free copy of the highly-rated Batman: Arkham Shadow and three-month trial of Quest+, the platform’s games subscription service.

Whether these trends signal a plateau in the VR market or simply a shift in consumer priorities is an open question, but one thing remains clear: Meta’s Quest line is sill the dominant force in the evolution of consumer VR.

But maybe that’s changing? Google probably hopes so.

  • Octogod

    Exceptional analysis.

    To add to this, Meta prioritized paid apps on the store in previous years. In 2024, they gave equal weight to free titles, Horizon Worlds titles, and paid titles. This means the numbers are more dour than we see here, as the numbers from August on are mainly free downloads.

    If we just make a guess that 50% of titles were free, which seems generous, then we can see the paid market has dropped to 25% of what it was in 2021.

  • VrSuCkEr

    Maybe they more than "hopes so" and are actively making the app downloads fail given that the target market is mostly on Android rather than iPhones!

    • Christian Schildwaechter

      This is about holiday sales in the US, where iPhones have a much larger marketshare (~57%) than in the rest of the world (~28%), and headsets that will mostly end up in the hands of US teens, where iPhones absolutely dominate (~87%).

  • Onesirian

    I got a 3s for Christmas but already had the app for two years. No need to re-download. I'm wondering how to account for this accurately in the stats

  • One of the reasons may be that the Quest 2 was very popular, and people having a Quest 2 are not upgrading to a Quest 3S

  • LP

    Remind me how many meta bought out studios and how many games they ended up releasing?

  • Christian Schildwaechter

    TL;DR: The post-Christmas Horizon app install numbers are mostly an indicator of Quest being a less popular Christmas present in 2024, which may have a number of reasons; the drop is pretty much only about new VR users, not HMDs sold overall, but an indicator that depending on huge holiday sales is bad for Meta.

    New installations are mostly an indicator of users new to VR, even if there are some inaccuracies from reinstalls etc. People upgrading from Quest 2 with the Horizon app installed already wouldn't impact the download statistics.

    We always assumed that with the hardware getting better and the software catalogue improving, Quest would attract more new users, so new installs indicating new users should grow over time. Overall headset sales may still be growing due to existing users upgrading, only the user base isn't growing as fast as previously.

    As we are talking about huge install spikes at Christmas, it mostly means that Quest has become less attractive as a Christmas present, for which there may be many reasons. For one Quest 3S sold for USD 299 in 2024 compared to Quest 2 for USD 249 in 2023, so 20% more. During 2021, when Quest 2 sales peaked, there were serious shortages that for example made it very hard/expensive to give the much wanted PS5 as a present, causing some/many to pick up a Quest as a readily available alternative. 2024 there were no real shortages, not even for GPUs, so there were lots of alternatives. And from consumer studies we know that more than 25% of all US teens had access to a VR HMD already two years ago, about the same number was thinking about getting one, and 1/3rd of the teens weren't interested at all. So the main Christmas present target group is by now already somewhat saturated.

    Those gifted a new Quest as an upgrade would again not create a new download, and parents may be reluctant to buy a new headset if the previous one only saw little use. The bigger problem might be neither the Quest 3S nor the software, both of which were improved a lot, but Meta so heavily depending on Quest given out as Christmas presents to grow the userbase. There the price may be more important than the specs, with Quest 3S not perceived as providing enough benefit for the price.

    Ideally you want your customers to buy your product with their own money because they value it high enough, instead of selling mostly to a group of people that often will not understand the specs, not even using it themselves, instead just passing the headset to someone else. This has not only consequences for the hardware sales, but also for software, as someone who actually paid for the device will probably be more willing to also buy apps to make the investment worthwhile, while someone who got it for free will be drawn more to apps that keep the cost at zero.