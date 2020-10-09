Looking for a spooky VR game this Halloween that lets you play online with friends from the safety of your hermetically sealed home? Indie studio Kinetic Games have released a team co-op title on Steam Early Access that certainly looks up to the job.

Called Phasmophobia, the four-player co-op psychological horror game puts you in a number of haunted locations filled with paranormal activity. Gather evidence with your ghost hunting equipment and sell it on to the black market. Why is there a black market for evidence of ghosts? You’re asking way too many questions for someone who’s about to go down to the basement alone!

Granted, you can choose to stay in the safety of an off-site van, kitted with monitors from CCTV cameras and motion sensors, but even then you’re probably in for a few unexpected spirits popping their heads into view.

Thankfully you can play both in and outside of VR with your friends, hunting over 10 different types of ghoulies served up procedurally across seven haunted locations. Beware: the game also boasts voice recognition, which means spirits can hear and interact with you through ouija boards and EVP Sessions.

1 of 6

Your kit includes 22 pieces of equipment, including EMF Readers, Spirit Boxes, Thermometers and Night Vision Cameras—all used in the name of getting paid.

Launched on Steam Early Access on September 18th, Plasmophobia seems to have already hit its stride, garnering an ‘Overwhelmingly Positive’ user review on Steam from over 18,000 players.

At the time of this writing, it’s also attracting a massive number of viewers on Twitch, rating it the fourth most popular game to watch according to TwitchTracker. Plasmophobia ranks behind League of Legends, Among Us, and Call of Duty.

Plasmophobia supports your standard selection of SteamVR headsets, including Valve Index, Oculus Rift, HTC Vive, and Windows VR headsets, as well as their respective motion controllers. Check out the game’s Steam page for more.