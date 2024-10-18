One of PC’s Best Co-op Horror Games is Coming to PSVR 2 Just in Time for Halloween

By
Scott Hayden
-
2

Phasmophobia(2020) is one of the scariest PC VR-supported games, and now developers Kinetic Games announced a release date for PSVR 2.

Phasmophobia is coming to PS5, PSVR 2, and Xbox consoles on October 29th, bringing its four-player online co-op psychological horror along with cross-platform play.

Letting you explore haunted houses filled with various paranormal activity, you and your team use all the ghost-hunting equipment at your disposal in order to gather as much evidence as you can.

SEE ALSO
Why I Think AR Glasses Are the Inevitable Future of the Smartphone

There are over 10 different houses to take on—alone or with up to four players—and over 20 different ghoulies to detect (and avoid), using the whole kit and caboodle: EMF readers, spirit boxes, thermometers, night vision cameras, and CCTV so your teammate can help direct the action.

You can wishlist now on the PlayStation Store. You can also nab it on Steam in Early Access, where it garnered an overall user rating of ‘Overly Positive’ out of more than 580,000 reviews.

This article may contain affiliate links. If you click an affiliate link and buy a product we may receive a small commission which helps support the publication. See here for more information.


Scott Hayden
Well before the first modern XR products hit the market, Scott recognized the potential of the technology and set out to understand and document its growth. He has been professionally reporting on the space for nearly a decade as Editor at Road to VR, authoring more than 4,000 articles on the topic. Scott brings that seasoned insight to his reporting from major industry events across the globe.
  • Arno van Wingerde

    Now this is the kind of game where the lack of decent blacks really hurt, I returned 5 nights at Freddy's becuase the grey background was a complete Immersion breaker for me.

    • NotMikeD

      I just hope those "blacks" are properly balanced for this latest iteration of the game. I've dipped in and out of Phasma over the years and recent iterations of the game destroyed the subtleties of the original lighting, opting for huge areas of just solid BLACK through which your flashlight could only poke tiny dots of luminence. That's not how light works, that's not atmospheric, that's just over-darkening for what I suspect is the sake of YouTuber-types and those that have played thousands of rounds and know all the maps by feel alone. They may have fixed things since I've been away, but it really lost the casual fun appeal it had for me and my friends from the prior years last time I checked in.