One of PC’s Best Co-op Horror Games is Coming to PSVR 2 Just in Time for Halloween

Phasmophobia(2020) is one of the scariest PC VR-supported games, and now developers Kinetic Games announced a release date for PSVR 2.

Phasmophobia is coming to PS5, PSVR 2, and Xbox consoles on October 29th, bringing its four-player online co-op psychological horror along with cross-platform play.

Letting you explore haunted houses filled with various paranormal activity, you and your team use all the ghost-hunting equipment at your disposal in order to gather as much evidence as you can.

There are over 10 different houses to take on—alone or with up to four players—and over 20 different ghoulies to detect (and avoid), using the whole kit and caboodle: EMF readers, spirit boxes, thermometers, night vision cameras, and CCTV so your teammate can help direct the action.

You can wishlist now on the PlayStation Store. You can also nab it on Steam in Early Access, where it garnered an overall user rating of ‘Overly Positive’ out of more than 580,000 reviews.