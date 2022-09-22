Pico 4 Announced with October Launch, Aims to Compete Head-on with Quest 2

Pico today announced the Pico 4 standalone VR headset, with pricing and content aspirations that make it clear the company hopes to compete directly with Quest 2. The headset will launch in October starting in Europe and some Asian regions, with no plans for a US launch just yet.

Pico has been making VR headsets for years, though the company has primarily served the enterprise market thus far. More recently the company was acquired by ByteDance and earlier this year took its first serious step into the consumer VR space with the release of the Pico Neo 3 Link, a standalone VR headset that also has the ability to tether to a desktop for PC VR gaming.

Less than a year later the company is nearly ready to release the Pico 4, and this time around it hopes to get a leg up on Meta’s Quest 2 headset in price and features, while angling to be competitive on content as well.

Pico 4 Revealed

Pico 4 will start at €430 for the 128GB model and €500 for the 256GB model (that’s €20 and €50 less than Quest 2’s equivalents), making it clear the company is hoping to undercut Meta on price, something that may have been more difficult without Meta having raised the price on the headset just a few months ago.

While both headsets are built on top of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon XR2 processor, Pico 4 will bring 8GB of RAM to Quest 2’s 6GB. Additionally Pico 4 aims to be more compact than Quest 2 with the addition of ‘pancake optics’ which should reduce the bulk of the headset thanks to a folded optical path. Additionally the Pico 4 is sporting a slightly higher resolution at 2,160 × 2,160 (4.7MP) per-eye compared to Quest 2’s 1,832 × 1,920 (3.5MP).

Along with a rear-mounted battery on Pico 4, those are the key hardware differences. Here’s a full look at how the headsets compare on paper:

Pico 4 vs. Quest 2 Specs
Pico 4 Quest 2
Resolution 2,160 × 2,160 (4.7MP) per-eye, LCD (2x) 1,832 × 1,920 (3.5MP) per-eye, LCD (1x)
Refresh Rate 72Hz, 90Hz 60Hz, 72Hz, 80Hz, 90Hz, 120Hz
Lenses Pancake Single element Fresnel
Field-of-view (claimed) 105° ~90°
Optical Adjustments IPD (motorized) IPD, eye-relief (via included spacer)
IPD Adjustment Range 62-72mm 58mm, 63mm, 68mm
Processor Snapdragon XR2 Snapdragon XR2
RAM 8GB 6GB
Storage 128GB / 256GB 64GB / 128GB / 256GB
Connectors unknown USB-C
Battery Life (claimed) 2.5-3 hours (5,300 mAh) 2-3 hours
Tracking Inside-out (no external beacons) Inside-out (no external beacons)
On-board cameras 4x (external), 1x 16MP RGB 4x IR (external)
Input Pico 4 motion controllers Oculus Touch v3 (AA battery 1x), hand-tracking, voice
Audio In-headstrap speakers In-headstrap speakers, 3.5mm aux output
Microphone Yes Yes
Pass-through view unknown Yes
MSRP €430 (128GB), €500 (256GB) €450 (128GB), €550 (256GB)

Pico 4 Pricing & Release Date

Starting at €430 for the 128GB model and €500 for the 256GB model, Pico 4 will begin pre-orders for the general public in October; those who purchased the Neo 3 Link will be able to pre-order as early as tomorrow. Pico 4 will be released on October 18th starting in 13 European countries as well as Japan and Korea, with plans to launch in Singapore and Malaysia later this year and China eventually. The company hasn’t revealed plans to launch Pico 4 in the US.

Pico 4 Accessories

In addition to the headset, Pico has announced plans to launch three first-party accessories for the Pico 4 in 2023. All priced at €50, they include a fitness tracker for more accurate fitness tracking, a wireless dongle for wireless PC VR, and a carrying case.

Pico 4 Content Library

Image courtesy Pico

Even if Pico 4 manages to compete with Quest 2 on the hardware front, there’s still a serious challenge ahead in getting a comparable amount of quality content onto the headset.

To that end, Pico has announced that some fresh and upcoming VR games will be available on the headset, like Peaky Blinders: The King’s Ransom, Ultimechs, Demeo, and The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners.

The company is also aiming to begin curating fitness content for the headset, including Les Mills Body Combat, All-in-One Summer Sports VR, and Just Dance VR.

We’ve reached out to Pico for a more complete list of content expected to be available on the headset.

The company also says it plans to launch its own Pico World social VR platform in 2023 and release a series of exclusive documentaries from the Discovery Channel.

  • MosBen

    So much for the people suggesting that it would be a thousand dollars. I’ll definitely be watching for the reviews of this and the Pro model.

    • Bob

      No USB-C or a native DP is a little disappointing for PCVR users but I suppose some corners had to be cut to make its cheap price. Perhaps the Pro model will accommodate this feature.

  • silvaring

    I’m guessing the total weight with the battery is going to be around 380 grams, which puts it on par with the Lenovo Explorer Windows headset. I’m very curious about those pancake lenses though because we’ve heard how much they dim the image with other pancake lens headsets like the Arpara 5K.

  • Hussein Azmy

    It is very, very tempting. While I will not be getting one because of my stance on the CCP, I have to admit that this is not an easy decision. I absolutely love the design and think that it looks better than the Quest Pro.

  • Cody Hobbs

    I don’t see how this can be seen as a true competitor against Meta when it’s not releasing in US markets, and there are no firm plans to release in US markets. I now that the US is not the only consumer market for electronics, but that limitation is likely to cause it to not court the software support needed to make this a truly viable headset.

  • Tadadada

    Too late to bring a headset with the same chip as the years old quest 2.
    Also, most of the good games on quest are exclusives so this will have a lot of missing games.

    • Christian Schildwaechter

      You are aware that the Quest Pro will also be released with the same XR2 in a slightly different packaging allowing for better cooling, compared to the one in Quest 2 that had to be underclocked to keep it within thermal limits? Why would a Pico 4 at Quest 2 price with many of the Quest Pro features be too late, but a Quest Pro at “significantly above USD 800” not?

  • wheeler

    Did you get to try this Ben? Waiting for some better impressions on pancake optics than “it looks good/clear”

  • Did that commercial just end with a Trap? Seems like they’re leaning towards a catfish market. :/

    The stats look good, but not amazing. I can’t image how the software is going to be. We have such a refined and amazing OS in the Quest 2 because of geniuses like John Carmack. You don’t just throw money against a wall and expect genius to crawl out of the woodwork.

    No sign of eye tracking. Did Ben forget to mention that or has it been removed to reach this price level?

  • bluetoothbday

    So quest pro have no competition?

    • Christian Schildwaechter

      No, it is the only HMD that will work with Horizon Workrooms with all the virtual eye glances and dropped jaws you could ever dream of, hopefully fulfilling Meta’s dream of a device with huge growth numbers thanks to networking effects from VR conferencing. All the pedestrian VR users that only wanted more resolution, better lenses, higher comfort and color passthrough while not paying multiple times the Quest 2 price will have to make due with only the Pico 4 and RecRoom or VRChat, fully aware that the Quest Pro has even more features, as the Pico 4 Pro will not be available to consumers outside of China.

      So yes, the Quest Pro has no competition for the targeted use case that Meta seems to be pushing for, so have a lot of fun with the most advanced mobile social VR experience that will soon become available at a yet to be defined USD 800++ price.

  • Steve G

    62-72mm … fail.