Pimax announced Dream Air last December, aiming to take on the emerging segment of compact high-end PC VR headsets, such as Bigscreen Beyond and Shiftall MaganeX Superlight 8K. Initially planned for launch in May, the headset was delayed until Q3 2025. As we head into the tail-end of Q3, Pimax says it has reached “several exciting milestones” for the headset, and promises a substantial update before the end of September.

In a post on the company’s blog last week, Pimax said it is planning a “detailed presentation” with updates on the development of the Dream Air and Dream Air SE (a cheaper variant). It’s unclear if the company will have a final launch date for the headsets or offer a further delay.

The product pages for the Dream headsets still say they will “Start shipping [in] Q3 2025.” Pimax has been taking pre-orders for Dream Air since its announcement in December 2024, and Dream Air SE since its announcement in May.

SEE ALSO
Meta is Testing a Quest UI Overhaul and 3D Instagram Photos in Latest Horizon OS Release

Pimax has attributed the ‘May’ to ‘Q3’ delay of Dream Air to issues getting its hands on Sony’s high-end micro-OLED panels which have a 13.6MP (3,840 × 3,552) per-eye resolution. They are purportedly the same panels used in Apple’s Vision Pro headset.

However, Dream Air SE, the less expensive variant of the headset, uses 6.5MP (2,560 × 2,560) per-eye displays. It’s unclear if these displays are any easier for the company to source. If so, we could see the Dream Air SE (which was announced months after the higher-end Dream Air) ship ahead of its more expensive sibling.

In addition to the promised update, Pimax’s blog post says that the wireless streaming update for the original Pimax Crystal headset will begin rolling out this month. And the company detailed its latest work on GPU upscaling features for its headsets, which complement an array of features the company offers to help users optimize the visuals and performance of their Pimax headsets.

Newsletter graphic

This article may contain affiliate links. If you click an affiliate link and buy a product we may receive a small commission which helps support the publication. More information.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • Andrew Jakobs

    Oh how surprising, yet another Pimax headset which ships many MANY months after promised release date, but still grabbing pre-orders… My bet is, they'll announce another new headset before this headset is shipped…

    • Zod Zod

      It does get obnoxious that they keep lagging on releases, but as long as they keep pushing for the advancement of VR hardware, especially hardware that doesn't cost as much as a house payment, they can release as many headsets as they like as long as they continue to support the same controllers and interface to communicate with them all.

      I just won't be preordering anything.

      We're getting really close to where you can get excellent lenses and high resolution OLED panels all in a compact design for under a grand without needing lighthouses and Steam controllers that aren't even made anymore.

      That's when I'll upgrade my Q3.

  • It's just… Pimax