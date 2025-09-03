Pimax announced Dream Air last December, aiming to take on the emerging segment of compact high-end PC VR headsets, such as Bigscreen Beyond and Shiftall MaganeX Superlight 8K. Initially planned for launch in May, the headset was delayed until Q3 2025. As we head into the tail-end of Q3, Pimax says it has reached “several exciting milestones” for the headset, and promises a substantial update before the end of September.

In a post on the company’s blog last week, Pimax said it is planning a “detailed presentation” with updates on the development of the Dream Air and Dream Air SE (a cheaper variant). It’s unclear if the company will have a final launch date for the headsets or offer a further delay.

The product pages for the Dream headsets still say they will “Start shipping [in] Q3 2025.” Pimax has been taking pre-orders for Dream Air since its announcement in December 2024, and Dream Air SE since its announcement in May.

Pimax has attributed the ‘May’ to ‘Q3’ delay of Dream Air to issues getting its hands on Sony’s high-end micro-OLED panels which have a 13.6MP (3,840 × 3,552) per-eye resolution. They are purportedly the same panels used in Apple’s Vision Pro headset.

However, Dream Air SE, the less expensive variant of the headset, uses 6.5MP (2,560 × 2,560) per-eye displays. It’s unclear if these displays are any easier for the company to source. If so, we could see the Dream Air SE (which was announced months after the higher-end Dream Air) ship ahead of its more expensive sibling.

In addition to the promised update, Pimax’s blog post says that the wireless streaming update for the original Pimax Crystal headset will begin rolling out this month. And the company detailed its latest work on GPU upscaling features for its headsets, which complement an array of features the company offers to help users optimize the visuals and performance of their Pimax headsets.