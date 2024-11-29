Black Friday always marks the best deal of the season for VR headsets, and this year is no different. Here’s the best PSVR 2 Black Friday for 2024.

Image courtesy Sony

Let’s cut right to the chase. Here’s the best sales we’ve seen so far.

PSVR 2 Horizon Bundle

The best PSVR 2 Black Friday sale so far is $350 from Amazon, which includes a copy of Horizon Call of the Mountain, one of the top games for the headset.

PSVR 2 is normally priced around $550; this is the cheapest we’ve ever seen the Playstation VR 2 Horizon Bundle.

PSVR 2 (headset only)

The PSVR 2 core package (just the headset without any bundled games) is also priced at $350 right now, but it doesn’t include the bundled game, so there’s really no reason to buy it over the Horizon bundle, unless stock is completely wiped out.

Reminder: PSVR 2 requires a PS5 or PS5 Pro console to use it, OR you can use it to play PC VR games but you’ll need Sony’s PC VR adapter.

PSVR 2 Black Friday 2024 Game Sale

Sony is offering up to 50% off of select PSVR 2 games in its Black Friday game sale. You can see all 12 games on sale here. These deals last until December 3rd at 3AM ET.

Here are some of our favorites that are on sale:

Did you find any great PSVR 2 Black Friday deals that we missed? Drop them in the comments below!

