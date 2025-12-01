$300 PSVR 2 Black Friday Sale Runs Until December 19th

Ben Lang
PSVR 2’s Black Friday sale is here to stay until December 19th. The headset has dropped to its lowest price yet for the 2025 holiday deal season.

Best PSVR 2 Black Friday 2025 Sale: Amazon – $300

Deal Includes:
Deal Context:

The PSVR 2 Horizon bundle is usually $400, making this deal a 25% discount.

Deal Window

This deal will be available until December 19th.

PSVR 2 Black Friday Game Sales

The official PlayStation Store is running a Black Friday game sale with up to 75% off PSVR 2 games.

Our number one pick from the list is Metro Awakening (2024) which is being sold for just $24 (a 40% discount).

    Maybe it's not the sharpest, but it's the most immersive

  • sfmike

    Good deal if Sony actually supported it.

  • Leisure Suit Barry

    At £250 I'll probably pick it up, as the Globular Cluster is pretty much essential, and that's another £50

    In all honesty, the only games I would play are the 2 Resident Evil games

    • Arno van Wingerde

      Well, do try Horizon: CotM and grand Turismo 7 and No Man‘s Sky and Kayak VR as well!

  • Arno van Wingerde

    I am not sure if it is still a sale if it happens repeated and for longer periods.
    Still, although PSVR2 is an absolute hassle to get into, cable, earplugs, tiny sweet spot, sometimes even login required.

    But once you are in, the OLED panels vastly surpass the Quest3 in terms of Color and contrast – it is a pleasure to walk or peddle (kayak VR) into the sunshine! The graphics are much closer to a high-end PCVR experience than to the standalone Quest3! This is due to diminishing returns: the step from 720 to 1080 seems much larger than from 1080 to 4K, contrary to the increase of number of pixels. Foveated rendering makes the PSVR2 even closer to high-end PCVR – and bodes well for the Steam Frames!

    Yes, Sony has done a terrible job in supporting the PSVR2, but game developers, often frustrated by Quest3 limited capabilities, have delivered enough high quality games in high quality graphics that people have a library of quality experiences that in many ways makes up for the massive Quest3 library, where over 90% is junk.