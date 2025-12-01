PSVR 2’s Black Friday sale is here to stay until December 19th. The headset has dropped to its lowest price yet for the 2025 holiday deal season.

Best PSVR 2 Black Friday 2025 Sale: Amazon – $300

Deal Includes:

PSVR 2 headset and controllers

Horizon Call of the Mountain game ($60 value)

Deal Context:

The PSVR 2 Horizon bundle is usually $400, making this deal a 25% discount.

Deal Window

This deal will be available until December 19th.

PSVR 2 Black Friday Game Sales

The official PlayStation Store is running a Black Friday game sale with up to 75% off PSVR 2 games.

Our number one pick from the list is Metro Awakening (2024) which is being sold for just $24 (a 40% discount).