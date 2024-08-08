PSVR 2 got its first big sale the other week which resulted in a large lift in sales volume for the headset in the US.

At $550 MSRP, PSVR 2 is actually more expensive than the PS5 console that powers it, at $500. That’s made it a tough sell for some, especially with Quest 3, its nearest  competitor, priced at $500 and not requiring a tethered console.

Demand for Sony’s VR headset may be greater than it appears however, with many seemingly willing to buy once the price is right.

Sony discovered this after its first big sale on PSVR 2 the other week, which dropped the price of the headset alone to $350 (37% discount), and the price of the Horizon bundle to $400 (a 33% discount).

In just the week or so that the sale was active, we can see that sales volume for headset more than doubled on Amazon US compared to the prior months.

PSVR 2’s short-lived Summer sale may tell us something about the forthcoming holiday period, the time of year when the most VR headsets are sold and the biggest sales are generally seen. Sony now has a clear idea of how much its headset sales could ramp up if it offers the same deal during the holiday, or perhaps an even better one.

While the discount appears to have resulted in a nice boost in unit sales for PSVR 2, to put things into perspective we can see that it’s still a far cry from the number of Quest 2 and Quest 3 units Meta has been selling.

  • ViRGiN

    Choo choo, PCVR has been saved by biggest console manufacturer!
    Can't wait for every YouTuber to benchmark it with some retro games like HLA.

    • namekuseijin

      Lol no

      psvr 2 has been saved by pcvr…

      I think as a whole is pretty cooked tho, as that hipster youtuber would say…

  • Ivan

    It would be interesting to see the Quest 2 and Quest 3 sale numbers/graph separate, like how you provided for the PSVR 2 with and without the bundle. I'm curious to see how it compares with just the Quest 3 sales, I imagine Quest 3 sells more but having the numbers to verify is nice.

    It will be interesting to see these graphs again after the holiday sale, where the rumored Quest 3S may also appear.

    • namekuseijin

      Quest is basically selling on amazon as much as regular consoles like switch and PS5, not as a peripheral like psvr 2

      because that's what it really is: a console to play VR games. plus many other uses beyond gaming…

  • polysix

    Well PSVR2 sales are also now having another lift now all the super positive reviews are out about the PC ADAPTER from all those big YT VR guys. Finally people might start to understand why OLED and display port is so much better for quality VR over LCD and compressed video. I've had many HMDs inc quest pro and nothing has been better at immersing me than PSVR2 (esp on PS5 with the extras)

    Frankly it matters not how much quest is selling, generally, that's more a VR wide issue and they'll drop off over time as OLED and microOLED HMDS take off again, just like we initially started with back in DK2, Vive and Rift CV1 days.

    Standalone will always be a more popular/easily sellable product to masses, but doesn't mean it's better for VR nor better for VR devs who will grow tired of the limitations in time.

    • ApocalypseShadow

      Writer couldn't just let PS VR 2 have its moment without downplaying the uptick in sales.

      We all know a stand alone, that was subsidized for billions of dollars, that Facebook has burned in a furnace to try and kill any early competition, was going to sell more. But it's not even about Quest. As if they only want that headset as the only thing on the market.

      Yes it's a good headset for what it does. Even I admit that after buying Quest 3. But the writer should let other products have their moment without having to compare. As we still don't even have any news on actual sales numbers of Quest 3 at $500+. Not once has Facebook announced sales of Quest 3. Why is that of it's selling so well? Why did they need to close Ready at Dawn if everything's all peachy?

      • VR5

        Facts don't care about your feelings. And the graph shows how Quest sales are declining, because they're running out of Quest 2s to sell.

        For the price, Quest 3 sales aren't bad, much better than PSVR2 clearly. And they have the 3s to take the place of the Quest 2.

      • philingreat

        Meta didn't decide to go with standalone, the market did. Back then, Facebook released the Quest 1 and Rift S at the same day, at the same price. The standalone was selling like hotcakes and won.

        Meta didn't announce sales numbers of Quest 3 because they never officially announced any sales numbers of any Quest headset.

        • ViRGiN

          He is just butthurt that subsidized steam deck has been out for a while, is already on second iteration, and valve deckard is decades away.

    • Blaexe

      The reviews regarding the OLED panels for PCVR are not that good though? Pros are obviously contrast, colors and brightness.

      But on the other hand it's less sharp than the Quest 3 even with its compression, noticeable Mura and motion blur due to higher persistence. And then obviously the lenses are a step down.

      Overall the consensus seems that the Quest 3 looks better.

      • philingreat

        I agree, I know I am in a tiny minority but I don't like OLED. I recently purchased a new TV, looked at all the screens in store and only after at the specs. It was never OLED that I preferred. For me, the contrast is too high, the blacks are too dark. In reality, I have never seen so dark blacks. It doesn't look natural to me, it looks artificial.

        • Blaexe

          For TVs I hardly disagree – OLED is the only option there imo. Because you don’t notice the disadvantages nearly as much as in VR headsets.

          OLED TVs look much better at home than in extremely bright stores.

  • The last graph tells a lot

  • Dale Kirkley

    Considering how fast the PSVR2 PC adapter sells out every time they restock it, those sales numbers were driven by almost one thing.