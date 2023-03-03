It’s been over a week since PSVR 2 made its big launch, bringing with it 40+ games that let you dive head-first into virtual worlds aplenty. Here we take a look at our top titles you should think about nabbing first.

There’s a good smattering of games here to get you started which span a number of genres, including shooter, horror, adventure, platforming, and more. Here’s our selection of top PSVR 2 games at the moment, listed in alphabetical order.

Demeo

Demo isn’t DnD in VR like some would have you think, but the team-based tactical dungeon crawler certainly takes a bunch of cues from the storied role-playing game with its turn-based fantasy madness. Sit down to the game board with three other players and take on dungeon after dungeon, culminating in module bosses that will truly test your abilities. In the end, Demeo is basically PSVR 2’s premium board game experience truly worthy of an oragnized game night for both your VR headset-owning and flatscreen pals thanks to integrated cross-play.

Store Link

Gran Turismo 7

You don’t need to own a dedicated steering wheel peripheral to play Gran Turismo 7 in its optional VR mode, but you would be highly suggested to do so, as this real-world driving sim lets you go head-to-head online and in an engaging campaign that simply blows Gran Turismo Sport out of the water.

Store Link

Horizon Call of the Mountain

Come for the graphics, stay for the VR native gameplay in this single player adventure as Horizon Call of the Mountain takes players on a fun trek throughout a breathtaking world, showcasing some of the best graphics you’ll find anywhere in VR. Beyond the epic vistas, the game’s smaller details—like rich foliage, an array of climbing gadgets, and interactive props—make Call of the Mountain a very immersive game. There’s also a free demo.

Store Link

The Last Clockwinder

Studio Ghibli doesn’t make VR games, although you’d swear Hayao Miyazaki had a hand in designing this incredibly infectious puzzle game, which arms you with a fleet of your own mechanical clones to compete complex tasks. Save the tree, which holds biodiversity of the whole universe, and stock up on tissue as this narrative-based puzzler may jerk a tear or two.

Store Link

Les Mills Bodycombat

PSVR 2 is so much better geared for room-scale gaming than the original PSVR, which is why you should definitely start thinking of your headset as a piece of workout equipment since you can dive, duck, dodge, and punch your way to the new, fitter you. Coaches take you through 50+ heart-pumping workouts, all set to tracks from artist like Noam Dee, Fas Fash, & more.

Store Link

Moss & Moss: Book II Bundle

You could pick up either, but you really should consider plonking down for the Moss & Moss Book II bundle. The main character is Quill, a young mouse with dreams of greatness beyond the confines of her forest settlement, although you actually play as ‘The Reader’, who not only controls little Quill as she platforms throughout the lush fantasy world, but physically helps her by interacting with environmental puzzle pieces. Between bashing baddies, make sure to look around a bit and take in the universe’s charming and detailed visuals.

Store Link

Pavlov

“Isn’t ‘X shooter’ game in VR yet?” you may ask yourself. Well, Pavlov is a great alternative if you’re looking for competitive Counter Strike-esque gameplay, replete with immersive gun physics and bomb-defusing action. There’s a ton of modes that will give you a good helping of sqaud-based gameplay with modern weaponry, but also vehicle-based WWII battles and zombie horde-shooting modes to keep things fresh.

Store Link

Resident Evil Village

Resident Evil Village may be a VR-optional game, but this single player horror game truly feels at home on PSVR 2, as the world’s blood-chilling enemies and atmospheric world take hold of you. In our hands-on, Road to VR’s Ben Lang called it “about the best graphics in VR I’d argue the top title is certainly Half-Life: Alyx.” Thankfully, if you already own the game on PS5, you not only get a free PSVR 2 upgrade, but also a PSVR 2-accessible demo.

Store Link

Song in the Smoke Rekindled

Song in the Smoke is an unforgiving survival adventure which challenges the player to get through each day in the face of hunger, cold, fatigue, and plenty of beasts that lurk in the shadows. Visuals get a big upgrade on PSVR 2 version, making it rival the PC VR version, bringing a finer touch to the game’s large and complex levels. Keep your map open, make sure to scrounge basic supplies and craft (re: everything), survive the night, and tango with some pretty epic primeval bosses.

Store Link

Star Wars: Tales from The Galaxy’s Edge

Initially born on Quest as a trilogy, Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge Enhanced Edition casts you as a Droid Repair Technician who crash landed on Batuu, where you face off against the Guavian Death Gang, infiltrate a First Order facility and travel to other eras in the galaxy. Sure, you’re not a Jedi, but there’s no bigger slice of Star Wars VR action on PSVR 2. Yes, we’re still waiting on Vader Immortal and Squadrons, but at least Galaxy’s Edge has a free demo!

Store Link

Also Consider…

There’s more than 30 VR games (and counting) on the store right now, although here’s a list of 10 mentionable games that may also pique your interest: